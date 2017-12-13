बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
SC का केंद्र को आदेश: 10 जनवरी तक चाइल्ड पोर्न पर रोक लगाने के लिए बने पोर्टल
{"_id":"5a30794b4f1c1b74698c1637","slug":"supreme-court-says-set-up-portal-by-jan-10-to-take-child-porn-plaints","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936: 10 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u091a\u093e\u0907\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0932\u00a0","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Wed, 13 Dec 2017 06:20 AM IST
supreme court
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
ने गृह मंत्रालय को 10 जनवरी तक चाइल्ड पोर्न पर रोक लगाने के लिए पोर्टल लांच करने का आदेश दिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि यह जरुरी है कि बच्चों को अश्लील साहित्य,
सोशल नेटवर्क
और बलात्कार जैसे वीडियों के देखने पर रोक लगाई जा सके।
एक मामले में करीब तीन साल तक सुनवाई के बाद यह निणर्य लिया गया है। यह सुनवाई हैदराबाद के एक एनजीओ प्रजवला द्वारा एक वीडियो के आधार पर हुई। जिसमें महिलाओं और बच्चों की सुरक्षा के लिए गंभीर खतरा बताया गया था। सुनवाई के बाद कोर्ट ने केंद्र को निर्देश दिए कि 10 तारीख तक यह यह पोर्टल तैयार हो साथ ही 8 जनवरी तक पोर्टल की स्थिति पर रिपोर्ट भी मांगी है। एनजीओ की ओर से वकील ने कोर्ट से अनुरोध किया था कि अदालत इस मामले में केंद्र को सीधे बोले।
पढ़ें- WhatsApp ने ग्रुप एडमिन को दी ये नई पावर, बिना मर्जी कोई नहीं कर पाएगा मैसेज
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a2fb6194f1c1bd1408bc73b","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-wedding-cost-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f-\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0925\u093e 1 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2fa79a4f1c1b97678c12fd","slug":"virat-kohli-search-perfect-wedding-ring-for-anushka-sharma-in-3-months","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG: \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e\u0908 1 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0942\u0920\u0940, 3 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2f8cd34f1c1bc5668b46dc","slug":"anushka-sharma-first-photo-after-wedding-and-virushka-unseen-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 UNSEEN PHOTO \u0914\u0930 VIDEO","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2f7b474f1c1bbd208b61e5","slug":"virat-kohli-sing-a-song-for-anushka-sharma-in-sangeet-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2f705b4f1c1b9f678c0cde","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-reception-card-photo-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f-\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"5a2f658b4f1c1b4e718b8a00","slug":"information-and-broadcasting-ministry-issued-advisory-no-condom-advertisements-on-tv-6-am-to-10-pm","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 6 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924 10 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u092a\u0928 IB \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0907\u091c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2fd45e4f1c1bc5758b8945","slug":"pm-modi-s-emotional-appeal-to-gujarat-for-record-voting-to-beat-congress","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924: 2nd \u092b\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932, \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2fbb1d4f1c1bee688c12aa","slug":"alpesh-thakor-says-pm-modi-was-dark-like-me-become-fair-after-eating-taiwan-mushrooms","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- 80 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f PM, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0935\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2fe9104f1c1bd9798c22e0","slug":"former-chief-election-commissioner-t-s-krishnamurthy-remark-over-evm","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"EVM \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2f55b44f1c1b60678c0b29","slug":"gujarat-election-2017-pm-narendra-modi-in-ahmedabad-by-sea-plane-to-daroi-dam-ambaji-temple","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924: \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0927\u0930\u094b\u0908 \u0921\u0948\u092e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2e0a5a4f1c1bb34a8b567d","slug":"earthquake-in-meghalaya-after-jammu-kashmir-at-8-am-of-4-magnitude","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0918\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u0942\u0915\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u0947, 4.7 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!