Download App
आपका शहर Close

राजीव गांधी हत्या षड्यंत्र की जांच में खास प्रगति नहीं: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 13 Dec 2017 05:08 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
supreme court says no better improvement in rajiv gandhi murder planning case
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को कहा कि पूर्व प्रधान मंत्री राजीव गांधी की हत्या के पीछे व्यापक साजिश की केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) की जांच में बहुत अधिक प्रगति नजर नहीं आती है। शीर्ष अदालत ने केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो द्वारा उसके समक्ष दायर रिपोर्ट का जिक्र करते हुए टिप्पणी की कि बहुपक्षीय निगरानी  एजेंसी की जांच ‘अंतहीन’ हो सकती है।
इस एजेंसी की कमान जांच ब्यूरो के अधिकारी के पास है। इसमें खुफिया ब्यूरो, रॉ और राजस्व गुप्तचर तथा अन्य एजेंसियां शामिल हैं। जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई और जस्टिस आर. भानुमति की पीठ ने कहा कि यह एजेंसी व्यापक साजिश के पहलू की जांच कर रही है। जांच ब्यूरो की रिपोर्ट से ऐसा नहीं लगता कि इसमें अधिक प्रगति हुई है। अत: यह जांच तो अंतहीन हो सकती है।

पढ़ें: राजीव गांधी हत्या के दोषी पेरारिवलन को 30 दिन की पैरोल के बाद किया रिहा

शीर्ष अदालत ने राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड के एक दोषी की याचिका में केंद्र को भी एक पक्षकार बनाया है। पीठ इस मामले की सुनवाई अब 24 जनवरी को करेगी। अदालत ने 14 नवंबर को दोषी एजी पेरारीवलन की याचिका पर जवाब मांगा था। इस दोषी ने राजीव गांधी और कई अन्य के मारे जाने में प्रयुक्त बेल्ट बम बनाने के पीछे की साजिश के बारे में सीबीआई की जांच पूरी होने तक उसकी सजा निलंबित करने की मांग की थी।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

rajiv gandhi rajiv gandhi murder rajiv gandhi death supreme court More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

विराट-अनुष्का की शादी में एक मेहमान का खर्च था 1 करोड़, पूरी शादी का खर्च सुन दिमाग हिल जाएगा

  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding cost revealed

OMG: विराट ने अनुष्का को पहनाई 1 करोड़ की अंगूठी, 3 महीने तक दुनिया के हर कोने में ढूंढा

  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
virat kohli search perfect wedding ring for Anushka Sharma in 3 months

मांग में सिंदूर, हाथ में चूड़ा पहने अनुष्का की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, देखें UNSEEN PHOTO और VIDEO

  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma first photo after wedding and Virushka unseen video

अनुष्‍का के लिए विराट ने शादी में सुनाया रोमांटिक गाना, कुछ देर पहले ही वीडियो आया सामने

  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
virat kohli sing a song for anushka sharma in sangeet ceremony

विराट-अनुष्का का रिसेप्‍शन कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल, देखें कितना स्टाइलिश है न्योता

  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reception card photo revealed

जबर ख़बर

इस महीने नहीं बदलेंगे LPG सिलेंडर के दाम, 17 महीनों से लगातार बढ़ रही थी कीमत
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

पुरानी कुरीतियों पर युवा उठा रहे हैं सवाल, बदल रहा है समाज

Are Indian youngsters create their own way related to culture and tradition
Comio Mobile

Most Read

सुबह 6 से रात 10 बजे तक टीवी पर नहीं दिखाए जा सकेंगे कंडोम के विज्ञापन

information and broadcasting ministry issued advisory no condom advertisements on tv 6 am to 10 pm
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गुजरात: 2nd फेज की वोटिंग से पहले पीएम ने की भावुक अपील, किए कई ट्वीट्स

PM Modi's emotional appeal to gujarat for record voting to beat congress
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अल्पेश ठाकोर बोले- 80 हजार की मशरूम खाकर गोरे हुए PM, पहले मेरी तरह सांवले थे

Alpesh Thakor says pm Modi was dark like me become fair after eating taiwan mushrooms
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

EVM पर पूर्व मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त का बड़ा बयान

Former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishnamurthy remark over EVM
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गुजरात: अंबाजी मंदिर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, सी प्लेन से आए थे धरोई डैम

Gujarat election 2017 PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad by sea plane to daroi Dam Ambaji temple
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बाद मेघालय में भी महसूस हुए भूकंप के झटके, 4.7 थी तीव्रता

Earthquake in Meghalaya after jammu kashmir at 8 am of 4 magnitude
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!