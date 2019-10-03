शहर चुनें

Supreme Court reserves its order on pleas challenging SC-ST Amendment Act, 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एससी-एसटी एक्ट पर अपना फैसला रखा सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 12:03 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने एससी-एसटी (अत्याचार निवारण) अधिनियम, 2018 को लेकर दाखिल याचिकाओं पर अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। याचिका एससी-एसटी पर अत्याचार करने वाले आरोपी व्यक्ति को अग्रिम जमानत देने के लिए कोई प्रावधान न होने के खिलाफ दाखिल की गई है।
