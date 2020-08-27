शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court reserved its order on plea filed by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya

भगोड़े माल्या द्वारा दायर याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपना आदेश सुरक्षित रखा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 11:35 AM IST
vijay mallya
vijay mallya - फोटो : ANI

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भगोड़े शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या द्वारा दायर एक याचिका पर अपना आदेश आज सुरक्षित रख लिया। इस याचिका में अदालत के आदेश का उल्लंघन करते हुए अपने बच्चों को 40 मिलियन अमरीकी डॉलर हस्तांतरित करने के लिए अवमानना का दोषी मानते हुए मई 2017 के आदेश की समीक्षा की मांग की गई।
vijay mallya supreme court

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

