सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोरोना मृतकों के परिवारों को मुआवजा देने वाले दिशानिर्देश जारी करने से इनकार किया

Supreme Court refuses to issue guidelines throughout the country for giving ex-gratia to the families of those who died due to #COVID19 pandemic.
Court said, "Every state has a different policy to deal with,based on its finances, there can't be directions from the top court." pic.twitter.com/9fAPugMllL— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020
