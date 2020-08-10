शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court passes order and refuses to accept the expression of regret by lawyer Prashant Bhushan

प्रशांत भूषण अवमानना मामले में जारी रहेगी सुनवाई, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नहीं स्वीकार की माफी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 10 Aug 2020 11:43 AM IST
प्रशांत भूषण
प्रशांत भूषण - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 11 साल पुराने अवमानना मामले में वकील प्रशांत भूषण द्वारा खेद की अभिव्यक्ति को स्वीकार करने से इनकार कर दिया और इस संबंध में आदेश पारित किया। कोर्ट ने कहा कि भूषण के खिलाफ मामला जारी रहेगा और इस पर 17 अगस्त तक सुनवाई की जाएगी।
prashant bhushan supreme court

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

