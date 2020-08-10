प्रशांत भूषण अवमानना मामले में जारी रहेगी सुनवाई, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नहीं स्वीकार की माफी

Supreme Court passes order and refuses to accept the expression of regret by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, in the 11-year old contempt of court case against him. SC noted that the case has to continue and needs to be heard by August 17. pic.twitter.com/Wnh5n2m3g8— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.