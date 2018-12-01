Supreme Court imposes a cost of Rs 50,000 each on some State governments including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam and Goa for not cooperating with the Centre in filling up vacancies in Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) pic.twitter.com/pHMfNM4789— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
शनिवार से देश में आठ ऐसे बदलाव लागू होने वाले हैं जिनका सीधा असर आम जनता पर पड़ने वाला है। इन बदलावों में बैंकिंग से जुड़े 4, हवाई सेवाओें से 2, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट और मोबाइल रजिस्ट्रेशन शामिल है।
1 दिसंबर 2018