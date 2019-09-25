शहर चुनें

Supreme Court has stayed Bombay High Court order directing FIR against MHADA officers

म्हाडा के अधिकारियों को एफआईआर से राहत, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर लगाई रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 12:00 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र आवास और क्षेत्र विकास प्राधिकरण (MHADA)
महाराष्ट्र आवास और क्षेत्र विकास प्राधिकरण (MHADA)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के उस आदेश पर रोक लगा दी है, जिसमें बिल्डरों के साथ कथित तौर पर संबंध रखने वाले महाराष्ट्र आवास और क्षेत्र विकास प्राधिकरण के अधिकारियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने को कहा गया था। 
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के इस फैसले से अधिकारियों को राहत मिली है। महाराष्ट्र आवास और क्षेत्र विकास प्राधिकरण के अधिकारियों पर आरोप है कि रियल स्टेट क्षेत्र के निवेशकों के साथ उनकी सांठ-गांठ से सरकारी खजाने को लगभग 40,000 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान हुआ।
