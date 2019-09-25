म्हाडा के अधिकारियों को एफआईआर से राहत, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर लगाई रोक

Supreme Court has stayed the Bombay High Court order directing registration of FIR against MHADA (Maharashtra Housing&Area Development Authority) officers for allegedly conniving with builders, causing a loss of around Rs 40,000 crores to public exchequer. pic.twitter.com/z6p7cwxSzU— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019
