Supreme Court gave the decision without listening to our side. Supreme Court is the supreme so will abide by the decision. We will also examine the decision and see if there is a scope of appealing against it: Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/XhGluX1kre — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Poore desh ke saamajik sangathanon se appeal karoonga #Padmaavat nahi chalni chahiye. Film hall par janta curfew laga de: Lokendra Singh Kalvi, Rajput Karni Sena Chief in Ujjain #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/kxIYAE38EV — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

It's vindication to artists' rights & freedom of speech. SC must be congratulated for upholding not just freedom of speech but artists' rights to present story in manner he/she wishes. Hope states honor verdict & don't create hurdles in its implementation: Kapil Sibal #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/Df7dRoLmVK — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

We respect the Supreme Court's decision, will abide by it. My department & I will look for a legal provision, if one is possible, after reading SC's decision and then we will move forward: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/W7eW0AMdQQ — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Aaj Supreme Court ne lakhon-crore logon, lakhon-crore Hinduon ki bhavnaon ko thes pahuchai hai, jo SC ka samman karte hain. Hamara sangharsh jaare rahega chaahe mujhe faansi laga do! Ye film release hogi toh desh tootega: Suraj Pal Amu pic.twitter.com/smAb63kjbj — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Ye antim chetaawni hai usko iss baar khamiyaza bhugatna padega. Maharani Padmavati hamari aan baan shaan ki pratik hai aur agar Chhattisgarh mein film laga to iska khamiaza bhugatna padega. Jahan #Padmaavat chalega wo cinema ghar jalega: Protester pic.twitter.com/qUGsYHymCL — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को फिल्म पद्मावत पर चार राज्यों में लगे बैन को खत्म कर दिया। कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद हरियाणा, गुजरात, मध्य प्रदेश और राजस्थान में फिल्म की रिलीजिंग पर लगी रोक हट गई है। इस फैसले के बाद रिएक्शन्स का दौर शुरू हो गया, जिसके जरिए बहुत से लोगों ने अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की है। विवादित बयानों के चलते सुर्खियों में रहने वाले हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज का कहना है कि शीर्ष अदालत ने हमारा पक्ष सुने बिना ही फैसला दे दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट सबसे ऊपर है इसलिए हम उनके फैसले से बंधे हुए हैं। हम इस निर्णय की जांच करेंगे और देखेंगे की इसके खिलाफ अपील करने की गुंजाइश है या नहीं।करणी सेना के प्रमुख लोकेंद्र सिंह काल्वी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के इस आदेश पर तीखा पलटवार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूरे देश के समाजिक संगठनों से अपील करूंगा कि वह पद्मावत नहीं चलने दें। फिल्म हॉल पर जनता कर्फ्यू लगा दे। वहीं वरिष्ठ वकील और पूर्व टेलिकॉम मंत्री कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का यह निर्णय कलाकारों की आजादी, अधिकारों की पुष्टि करता है। इसके लिए वह बधाई के पात्र हैं। उम्मीद है कि राज्य भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट का साथ देंगे और किसी तरह की बाधा नहीं डालेंगे।राजस्थान के गृह मंत्री गुलाब चंद कटारिया ने कहा कि हम कोर्ट के निर्णय का सम्मान करते हैं और उससे बंधे हुए हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय को पढ़ने के बाद अगर संभव हुआ तो मेरा विभाग और मैं एक कानूनी प्रावधान की तलाश करेंगे। इसके बाद हम आगे के निर्णय पर विचार करेंगे। सूरज पाल अमू का कहना है कि आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लाखों-करोड़ों लोगों, लाखों-करोड़ों हिंदुओं की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाई है, जो एससी का सम्मान करते हैं। हमारा संघर्ष जारी रहेगा चाहे मुझे फांसी लगा दो। ये फिल्म रिलीज होगी तो देश टूटेगा।फिल्म का विरोध कर रहे एक प्रदर्शनकारी ने कहा- ये अंतिम चेतावनी है उसको इस बार खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ेगा। महारानी पद्मावती हमारी आन-बान शान की प्रतीक हैं और अगर छत्तीसगढ़ में फिल्म लगी तो इसका खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ेगा। जहां पद्मावत चलेगी वो सिनेमा घर जलेगा। इसके अलावा छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर में राजपूत समुदाय ने राज्य के गृहमंत्री रासेवक पैकरा को एक विज्ञप्ति पत्र सौंपा है और राज्य में पद्मावत को बैन करने की मांग की है। उनका कहना है कि जिन सिनेमाघरों में फिल्म दिखाई जाएगी उन्हें जला दिया जाएगा। इसमें किसी तरह का बदलाव मान्य नहीं है। हम इसपर पूरी तरह से बैन चाहते हैं।