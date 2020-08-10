महुआ मोइत्रा की मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष को सीएसआर से बाहर रखने के फैसले को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका खारिज

Supreme Court dismisses plea of TMC MP Mahua Moitra challenging a circular issued by the Centre excluding Chief Ministers relief fund from the purview of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020
The plea stated that there were disparities between PM Cares Fund and CM Relief Funds pic.twitter.com/TDWsxlPCHT
