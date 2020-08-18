शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting has approved the proposal for elevation of the following six advocates

सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने छह अधिवक्ताओं के पदोन्नति के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 18 Aug 2020 11:43 AM IST
विज्ञापन
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : पीटीआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने अपनी बैठक में छह अधिवक्ताओं के पदोन्नति के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है। इन्हें दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश के रूप में नामित किया गया है। इसमें, जसमीत सिंह, अमित बंसल, तारा वितस्ता गंजू, अनीश दयाल, अमित शर्मा और मिनी पुष्करणा शामिल हैं। 
विज्ञापन

 
 
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, सिर्फ 1,999 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
supreme court delhi high court

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुकेश अंबानी का घर एंटीलिया
Bollywood

इससे पहले नहीं देखीं होंगी अंबानी के घर की ये INSIDE तस्वीरें, 'एंटीलिया' के सामने फेल है अरबों की संपत्ति

18 अगस्त 2020

अमित शाह एम्स में भर्ती
Delhi NCR

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह थकान और सिरदर्द के चलते देर रात एम्स में भर्ती

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वैक्सीन कब तक आम लोगों को मिल पाएगी? जानें भारत समेत दुनियाभर के टीकों के ताजा अपडेट्स

18 अगस्त 2020

दिशा सालियान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

दिशा और सुशांत की Whatsapp चैट से हुआ खुलासा, मौत से पहले इस मुद्दे पर हुई थी दोनों की बात

18 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे की अस्थियां लेने कानपुर आए पत्नी-बेटा
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की अस्थियां लेने कानपुर आए पत्नी-बेटा, मृत्यु प्रमाणपत्र लेने नगर निगम कार्यालय भी गए

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
अरुणा ईरानी
Bollywood

फिल्मों में मां तो कभी खलनायिका बनकर मशहूर हुईं अरुणा ईरानी, इस निर्देशक संग रचाई शादी

18 अगस्त 2020

आमिर खान, सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी और अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी
India News

तुर्की यात्रा के बाद आमिर खान सोशल मीडिया पर घिरे, लोगों ने कहा- 'देशद्रोही'

18 अगस्त 2020

अभय 2
India News

'अभय 2' में अपराधियों के बीच लगा दी शहीद खुदीराम बोस की फोटो, शो के निर्माताओं को भेजा कानूनी नोटिस

18 अगस्त 2020

स्वरा भास्कर
Bollywood

स्वरा भास्कर पर अवमानना की कार्रवाई की तैयारी, अयोध्या के फैसले पर की थी टिप्पणी

18 अगस्त 2020

CoronaVirus Vaccine China
Health & Fitness

चीन की पहली कोरोना वैक्सीन के बारे में वह सब कुछ जो आपको जानना चाहिए

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited