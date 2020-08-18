सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने छह अधिवक्ताओं के पदोन्नति के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी

Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting has approved the proposal for elevation of the following six advocates, as— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020
Judges of the Delhi High Court - Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna. pic.twitter.com/Gx2IShbYjl
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.