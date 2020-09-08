शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court Centre to comply 2018 circular of Road Ministry width of road Char Dham National Highway

चार धाम राजमार्ग के निर्माण में हो मंत्रालय के 2018 परिपत्र का अनुपालन, वृक्षारोपण भी किया जाए: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 08 Sep 2020 11:32 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट, जज
सुप्रीम कोर्ट, जज

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹365 & To get 20% off, use code: 20OFF

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र को उत्तराखंड में चार धाम राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग का निर्माण करते हुए सड़क की चौड़ाई के पहलू पर सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय के 2018 परिपत्र का अनुपालन करने का आदेश दिया। कोर्ट ने केंद्र से निर्माण के कारण वन क्षेत्र के नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए वृक्षारोपण भी करने को कहा है। 
विज्ञापन

 
हाथ से न जाने दें दिल्ली पुलिस, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP और SSB में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
supreme court char dham national highway project

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत चीन: सीमा पर तैनात भारतीय जवान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

45 साल बाद भारत-चीन सीमा पर फायरिंग : एक बार फिर भारतीय जवानों ने चीनी साजिश को किया नाकाम

8 सितंबर 2020

जयप्रकाश रेड्डी का निधन
Bollywood

दिल का दौरा पड़ने से अभिनेता जयप्रकाश रेड्डी का निधन

8 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Cab driver murder case
Delhi NCR

कैब चालक हत्याकांड: जबरदस्ती कार में बैठे थे बदमाश, सीसीटीवी फुटेज से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

8 सितंबर 2020

डब्ल्यूएचओ प्रमुख टेड्रोस अधनोम ग्रेबेसियस
World

डब्ल्यूएचओ प्रमुख की चेतावनी, दुनिया को अगली महामारी के लिए रहना होगा तैयार

8 सितंबर 2020

India China tension (file photo)
India News

चीन की नई चाल: एलएसी पर गोलीबारी का किया दावा, भारतीय सेना पर लगाया आरोप

8 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका सिंह, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत की बहन के खिलाफ मुंबई पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस, रिया चक्रवर्ती ने इस मामले में की थी शिकायत

8 सितंबर 2020

भाई सोविक के साथ रिया चक्रवर्ती (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

एनसीबी ऑफिस में शौविक को देखकर रो पड़ीं रिया चक्रवर्ती, पूछताछ में हुई देरी

8 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

क्या गला घोंटकर की गई थी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की हत्या? गले के निशान कह रहे हैं कुछ और कहानी

8 सितंबर 2020

सैमुअल मिरांडा, रिया चक्रवर्ती और शौविक
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मामले में सामने आया ड्रग्स कनेक्शन, जानिए दोष साबित होने पर कितनी मिल सकती है सजा?

8 सितंबर 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती के जवाबों से संतुष्ट नहीं एनसीबी, सुशांत के लिए ड्रग्स मंगाने की बात कबूली

8 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited