चार धाम राजमार्ग के निर्माण में हो मंत्रालय के 2018 परिपत्र का अनुपालन, वृक्षारोपण भी किया जाए: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

Supreme Court orders Centre to comply with 2018 circular of Road Transport & Highways Ministry on aspect of width of road while constructing Char Dham National Highway in Uttarakhand.— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020
SC asks Centre to do plantation activity to compensate loss of forest area due to construction pic.twitter.com/qydyGbGKmE
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.