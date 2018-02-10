अपना शहर चुनें

सुनवाई का सीधा प्रसारण करने की मांग वाली याचिका पर केंद्र से मांगा गया जवाब

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 12:36 AM IST
Supreme Court ask Central government for seeking a direct broadcast of hearing
Supreme Court of India
संवैधानिक और राष्ट्रीय महत्व वाले मामलों की सुनवाई के सीधे प्रसारण करने की मांग वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार से अपना पक्ष रखने को कहा है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय पीठ ने अटॉर्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल को भी इस मामले में मदद करने के लिए कहा है। 

याचिकाकर्ता और वकील इंदिरा जयसिंह ने कहा कि वह सुप्रीम कोर्ट में संवैधानिक और राष्ट्रीय महत्व वाले मामलों की ही सुनवाई का सीधा प्रसारण दिखाने के पक्ष में हैं क्योंकि इन मामलों का आम लोगों पर प्रभाव पड़ता हैं। 

अन्य मामलों का सीधा प्रसारण करने की जरूरत नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट को इस संबंध में दिशानिर्देश बनाने चाहिए।
