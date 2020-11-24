शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court adjourns for two weeks, the hearing on a plea filed by Arnab Goswami against Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Secretary

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी की याचिका पर सुनवाई दो सप्ताह के लिए टली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 24 Nov 2020 04:39 PM IST
अर्नब गोस्वामी
अर्नब गोस्वामी - फोटो : Republic tv photo grab

ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को रिपब्लिक टीवी के मुख्य संपादक अर्नब गोस्वामी की याचिका पर होने वाली सुनवाई को दो सप्ताह के लिए टाल दी है। अर्नब ने यह याचिका महाराष्ट्र विधान सभा सचिव द्वारा उनके खिलाफ जारी किए गए विशेषाधिकार नोटिस के खिलाफ लगाई थी।
बता दें कि अर्नब ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के लिए अपमानजनक टिप्पणी की थी जिसके बाद महाराष्ट्र विधान सभा सचिव ने उनके खिलाफ विशेषाधिकार नोटिस जारी किया था।
 
india news national arnab goswami republic tv uddhav thackeray

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

