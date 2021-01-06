शहर चुनें
किसान आंदोलन : 11 जनवरी तक सुनवाई स्थगित, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा - किसानों की स्थिति समझते हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 06 Jan 2021 11:59 AM IST
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय - फोटो : पीटीआई

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लाए गए तीनों कृषि कानूनों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 11 जनवरी तक सुनवाई को स्थगित कर दिया है। कोर्ट ने एक वकील की ओर से दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए कहा कि हम किसानों की स्थिति को समझ रहे हैं। इस याचिका में वकील ने केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लाए तीनों कानूनों को खत्म करने की मांग की है।
india news national farmers protest supreme court judge supreme court farmers protest petition farmers protest delhi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

