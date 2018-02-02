अपना शहर चुनें

अनाज, खाद और तेल पर सब्सिडी बिल 15 फीसदी बढ़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 02:55 AM IST
Subsidy up 15 percent on cereals, fertilizers and oil
national food security
वित्त वर्ष 2018-19 के दौरान सरकार पर अनाज, खाद और पेट्रोलियम पदार्थों का सब्सिडी बोझ 15 फीसदी बढ़कर 2.64 लाख करोड़ रुपये हो गया है। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने बजट पेश करते हुए कहा कि सरकार ने अगले वित्त वर्ष के लिए खाद्य सब्सिडी के मद में 1 लाख 69 लाख 323 करोड़ रुपये आवंटित किए हैं जबकि पिछले वित्त वर्ष में यह 1 लाख 40 हजार 281 करोड़ रुपये था। 

सरकार ने बजट में अनाजों का समर्थन मूल्य बढ़ा दिया है जबकि राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम के तहत बिक्री मूल्य अपरिवर्तित रखा है जिस वजह से अगले वित्त वर्ष के लिए खाद्य सब्सिडी बिल अधिक रखा गया है। खाद्य सुरक्षा के तहत 80 करोड़ लोगों को सस्ता अनाज दिया जाता है। इसी तरह खाद सब्सिडी का बजट 64 हजार 973 करोड़ रुपये से बढ़ाकर इस बार 70 हजार 79 करोड़ रुपये कर दिया गया है। 

पेट्रोलियम पदार्थों पर सब्सिडी के मद में चालू वित्त वर्ष के लिए 24 हजार 932 करोड़ रुपये का बजट रखा गया है। इनमें से रसोई गैस के लिए 20 हजार 377 करोड़ और मिट्टी तेल के लिए 4,555 करोड़ रुपये का बजट आवंटन है। 
subsidy cerels fertilizer oil

