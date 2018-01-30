अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Subramanian Swamy Said, Tell Mehbooba Mufti to withdraw the FIR else her govt would be toppled

बीजेपी नेता स्वामी बोले- सेना के खिलाफ FIR वापस लें, नहीं तो बर्खास्त हो महबूबा सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 01:49 PM IST
Subramanian Swamy Said, Tell Mehbooba Mufti to withdraw the FIR else her govt would be toppled
Subramanian Swamy
भारतीय सेना के खिलाफ दर्ज की गई FIR मामले में बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर की सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह क्या बेहूदगी है। इस सरकार को बर्खास्त करना चाहिए। 

स्वामी ने कहा कि महबूबा को कहो कि ये FIR वापस ली जाये नहीं तो उनकी सरकार बर्खास्त कर दी जायेगी। हम ऐसी सरकार क्यों चला रहे हैं? मैं अब तक इस बात को समझ नहीं पा रहा हूं। आपको बता दें कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां में 2 नागरिकों की मौत होने से सेना के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की गई है।

RELATED

 
subramanian swamy mehbooba mufti fir indian army

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Superb show continues at Box Office Collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmaavat
Bollywood

Box Office Collection: 150 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल होने के करीब ‘पद्मावत’, जानिए 5वें दिन तक का कलेक्शन

30 जनवरी 2018

Chris Gayle shares his photo in punjabi look, After picked in Preety Zinta kIng eleven Punjab
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड हसीना प्रीति जिंटा की टीम में आते ही क्रिस गेल बन गए पंजाबी, पगड़ी में शेयर की PHOTO

30 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol body transformation for race 3 will shocked you
Bollywood

'रेस 3' में बॉबी देओल के आगे टिक नहीं पाएंगे सलमान खान, 23 साल के करियर में पहली ‌बार होगा ऐसा

30 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat will not release in Malaysia
Bollywood

जब पाकिस्तान में हरी झंडी तो जानिए क्यों इस मुस्लिम बाहुल देश में बैन हुई 'पद्मावत'?

30 जनवरी 2018

boxoffice analysis of Padmaavat vs Bahubali 2
Bollywood

बंपर कमाई के मामले में बाहुबली 2 के सामने बौनी है 'पद्मावत', आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले

30 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde refuses to acknowledge bigg boss contestant vikas gupta
Television

मीडिया के सामने शिल्पा शिंदे ने विकास गुप्‍ता को पहचानने से किया इंकार, बोलीं- 'मैं नहीं जानती उसे'

30 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone now has the highest number of Rs 100 crore films
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' से दीपिका ने किया ऐसा कारनामा जो आजतक कोई बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस न कर सकीं

30 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat online leak, these is how fans downloading Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' हुई ऑनलाइन लीक, लोग ऐसे कर रहे फ्री में डाउनलोड, भंसाली को हो सकता है इतना नुकसान

30 जनवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस जीनत अमान से छेड़छाड़, WhatsApp पर अश्लील मैसेज मिलने से परेशान होकर अब उठाया ये कदम

30 जनवरी 2018

how has picturised Johar scene in padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में कैसे फिल्माया गया 'जौहर' जैसा मुश्किल सीन, कहानी रोमांचित कर देगी

30 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Supreme Court has started hearing arguments in connection with Aadhaar Matter
India News

आधार कार्ड की संवैधानिक वैधता से जुड़े मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू

आधार कार्ड की संवैधानिक वैधता से जुड़े मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पांच जजों की बेंच ने सुनवाई शुरू कर दी है।

30 जनवरी 2018

Bareilly DM asks why people raise anti-pak slogans in muslim localities
India News

DM के फेसबुक पोस्ट पर मौर्या ने जताई आपत्ति, कहा- पार्टी प्रवक्ता की तरह बोल रहे हैं

30 जनवरी 2018

First lunar eclipse of 2018: Moon will become blue this time
India News

31 जनवरी को होगा 2018 का पहला ग्रहण, नीला दिखेगा चांद

30 जनवरी 2018

Jignesh Mevani Said on BJP, political parties should come together to defeat Chaddidharis
India News

जिग्नेश मेवाणी ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना, बोले- इन्हें हराने के लिए साथ आएं सभी दल

30 जनवरी 2018

NIA investigating a plea of kerala woman alleging husband for forcefully converting into Islam
India News

केरल: पति ने जबरन इस्लाम कबूल करवाया, ISIS को बेचने का था प्लान

30 जनवरी 2018

cji dipak misra gave clear signs of removing allahabad high couirt judge sn shukla
India News

मेडिकल एडमिशन घोटाला: CJI ने किया HC जस्टिस शुक्ला को हटाने का रास्ता साफ

30 जनवरी 2018

Make in India 'Karanj' a new Submarine is going to join the Indian Navy
India News

भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल होने जा रहा है 'करंज', दुश्मनों को चकमा देकर करेगा तबाह

30 जनवरी 2018

after republic day row rahul gandhi sat on front row in joint session of parliament
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस के बाद संसद में पहली सीट पर बैठे दिखे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी

30 जनवरी 2018

tribute to mahatma Gandhi 70th death anniversary rahul Gandhi congress rajghat 
India News

राष्ट्रपति, उप-राष्ट्रपति और PM समेत तीनों सेनाध्यक्षों ने राजघाट पर बापू को किया नमन

30 जनवरी 2018

In Bofors case AG Venugopal Said, CBI should not file special leave petition
India News

बोफोर्स मामले में बोले अटॉर्नी जनरल वेणुगोपाल- विशेष अनुमति याचिका दाखिल न करे CBI

30 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

ओवैसी ने कहा, तीन तलाक पीड़िता को मिले मुआवजा

ट्रिपल तलाक के विरोधी रहे असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने एक बार फिर से मोदी सरकार को घेरा।

30 जनवरी 2018

economic-survey-india-has-21-million-unwanted-girls 3:04

ये खबर झकझोर देगी, देश में अनचाही बेटियों की है इतनी बड़ी तादाद, देखिए

30 जनवरी 2018

Injured snow big cat rescued by wildlife department in leh 1:43

यहां पाई गई बर्फ में रहने वाली ये ‘जंगली बिल्ली’

30 जनवरी 2018

Delhi cm arvind kejriwal attacked on bjp press conference 4:24

मैं गिड़गिड़ाता रहा उनके सामने हाथ जोड़कर: अरविंद केजरीवाल

30 जनवरी 2018

MORE THAN 37 KILLED AFTER BUS FALLS IN RIVER AT MURSHIDABAD OF WEST BENGAL 1:59

मोबाइल पर बात करते ड्राइवर ने यहां ले ली 37 लोगों की जान

30 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Sunanda Pushkar case: Supreme Court adjourned hearing on Subramanian Swamy petition for three weeks
India News

सुनंदा पुष्कर मामला: SC ने भाजपा नेता की याचिका पर सुनवाई तीन हफ्ते के लिए टाली

29 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi is popular but party has sidelined the other popular leaders says Subramanian Swamy
India News

मोदी पॉपुलर इसमें कोई शक नहीं, मगर पार्टी के दूसरे दिग्गज नेताओं की हुई अनदेखी- सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी

26 जनवरी 2018

NationalHerald case adjourned till 17th March, Subramanian Swamy submitted documents in court
India News

नेशनल हेराल्ड: स्वामी ने कोर्ट में सौंपे दस्तावेज, 17 मार्च तक के लिए सुनवाई स्थगित

20 जनवरी 2018

Rajinikanth to Enter Politics: Subramanian Swamy to Amitabh Bachchan People Reaction on Twitter
India News

राजनीति में रजनीकांत: सुब्रमण्यम ने बताया अनपढ़, अमिताभ ने दी बधाई

31 दिसंबर 2017

Pakistan must tear into four pieces for insulting jadhav family says Subramanian Swamy
India News

जाधव के परिवार से बदसलूकी, सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी बोले- पाक के चार टुकड़े कर दो

27 दिसंबर 2017

India should declare war against Pakistan says Subramanian Swamy
India News

स्वामी चाहते हैं, पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ युद्ध की घोषणा करे भारत

27 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.