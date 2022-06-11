West Bengal: पश्चिम बंगाल में लगातार दूसरे दिन हिंसा, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पुलिस पर की पत्थरबाजी

नुपुर शर्मा की विवादित टिप्पणी को लेकर पश्चिम बंगाल में लगातार दूसरे दिन हिंसक प्रदर्शन हुआ। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पुलिस पर पत्थर फेंके। इसके जवाब में पुलिस ने आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़कर भीड़ को तितर-बितर किया। जानकारी के मुताबिक, ताजा घटनाक्रम हावड़ा के पंचला बाजार का है। यहां पुलिस और प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच हिंसक झड़प हुई।

हिंसा के मद्देनजर हावड़ा के राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों और रेलवे स्टेशनों के हिस्सों में और उसके आसपास धारा 144 को लागू कर दी गई है। अधिकारियों ने बताया 15 जून तक धारा 144 लागू रहेगी।

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fresh clash b/w Police & a group of protesters breaks out at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. Police use tear gas shells to disperse them as protesters pelt stones



