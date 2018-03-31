शहर चुनें

Statue of B R Ambedkar vandalised in Allahabad Uttar Pradesh

जारी है स्मारकों को क्षतिग्रस्त करने का सिलसिला, इलाहाबाद में तोड़ी गई अंबेडकर की मूर्ति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इलाहाबाद Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 10:01 AM IST
Statue of B R Ambedkar vandalised in Allahabad Uttar Pradesh
त्रिपुरा चुनाव के बाद शुरू हुआ स्मारकों पर हमले होने का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। अब उत्तर प्रदेश में शरारती तत्वों ने अंबेडकर की मूर्ति को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया है। झूंसी के त्रिवेणीपुरम में अज्ञात लोगों ने अंबेडकर की मूर्ति का ऊपरी हिस्सा तोड़ दिया। क्षतिग्रस्त मूर्ति की तस्वीर सामने आई है जहां दिख रहा है कि धड़ से सिर को अलग कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा उस चबूतरे को भी तोड़ने की कोशिश की गई है जिसपर अंबेडकर की मूर्ति खड़ी थी।    
 


मूर्ति पर हमले की जानकारी पूरे इलाके में जंगल की आग की तरह फैल गई। मौके पर पुलिस भी पहुंच गई। घटना के बाद इलाके में तनाव है। उत्तर प्रदेश में इससे पहले भी अंबेडकर के स्मारक पर हमला किया गया था। आजमगढ़ में उनकी मूर्ति पर स्याही फेंकी गई थी।  

मूर्तियों को क्षतिग्रस्त करने की घटना सबसे पहले त्रिपुरा में हुई थी। वहां चुनाव के नतीजों के ऐलान के 24 घंटों के भीतर ही लेनिन की मूर्ति को बुल्डोजर से गिरा दिया गया था। इसके बाद तमिलनाडु, पश्चिम बंगाल, उत्तर प्रदेश में कई नेताओं और राजनेताओं की मूर्तियों को निशाने पर लिया गया। इन राज्यों में महात्मा गांधी, बी आर अंबेडकर, श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी, लेनिन और पेरियार की मूर्ति को गिराया गया। 

