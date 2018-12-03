शहर चुनें

मराठा आरक्षण : महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल की कैविएट याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 01:31 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
ख़बर सुनें
मराठा आरक्षण को लेकर महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक कैविएट याचिका दायर की है। बता दें कि कैविएट याचिका वो याचिका होती है जिसमें एक पार्टी जो कैविएट को अदालत के समक्ष फाइल करेगी उसे सुना जाएगा। और उसके पक्ष रखे बिना अदालत अपनी तरफ से कोई आदेश या फैसला नहीं देगी।
supreme court maratha reservation act maratha reservation maharashtra government caveat मराठा आरक्षण
