State of Maharashtra has filed a caveat (legal process in which a party which files it before the concerned court will be given a hearing & the court can't pass any order without hearing its side) before the Supreme Court in respect with Maratha Reservation Act.— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हैदराबाद के चारमिनार विधानसभा क्षेत्र में रैली को संबोधित करते हुए अकबरुद्दीन ने कहा कि ''चाय वाले, हमें मत छेड़, चाय-चाय चिल्लाते हो, याद रखो इतना बोलूंगा-इतना मारूंगा कि कान में से पीक निकलने लगेगा, खून निकलने लगेगा''।
3 दिसंबर 2018