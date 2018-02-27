शहर चुनें

श्रीदेवी की मौत पर अब सियासी बयानबाजी शुरू, सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी बोले- ये हत्या है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 11:26 AM IST
54 साल की पहली महिला सुपरस्टार श्रीदेवी का शनिवार को दुबई में निधन हो गया। जहां एक तरफ फैंस और परिवार को उनके पार्थिव शरीर का इंतजार है वहीं उनकी मौत पर सियासत शुरू हो गई है। समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता अमर सिंह का कहना है कि श्रीदेवी कभी शराब नहीं पीती थीं जबकि दुबई के डॉक्टरों द्वारा किए गए पोस्टमार्टम में उनके शरीर में अल्कोहल के अंश मिलने की बात कही गई है। साथ ही उनकी मौत का कारण गलती से डूबना बताया गया है।
इस मामले पर भाजपा नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का कहना है- अभियोजन पक्ष द्वारा घोषाणा किए जाने का इंतजार करें। मीडिया में तथ्य स्थिर नहीं रहते हैं। वह कभी भी हार्ड लिकर नहीं लेती थी, फिर वह कैसे उनके शरीर में चला गया? सीसीटीवी को क्या हुआ? डॉक्टर्स अचानक से मीडिया के सामने आए और कहा कि उनकी मौत दिल की धड़कनें रुकने से हुई है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि सिनेमा एक्ट्रेस और दाऊद के जो रिश्ते हैं, नाजायज रिश्ते हैं उस पर हमें थोड़ा ध्यान देना पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरी राय में ये मौत नहीं बल्कि हत्या है।

वही पूर्व सांसद अमर सिंह का कहना है कि बोनी कपूर को श्रीदेवी को अकेला नहीं छोड़ना चाहिए था। उन्होंने बोनी को एक्ट्रेस को दुबई में अकेले छोड़कर यूपी के इन्वेस्टर्स समिट में शामिल होने के लिए भी लताड़ा। हालांकि बोनी द्वारा यूपी के समिट में शामिल होने के सबूत नहीं हैं लेकिन सोशल मीडिया के हवाले से कहा जा रहा है कि उन्होंने इसमें शिरकत की थी। बता दें कि मोहित मारवाह की शादी के बाद बोनी अपनी छोटी बेटी खुशी कपूर के साथ मुंबई लौट आए थे जबकि श्रीदेवी वहां अकेले थीं। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार वह जाह्नवी के लिए शॉपिंग करने के लिए वहां रुकी थीं तो कुछ में अपनी पेंटिग्स को नीलाम करने की बात सामने आ रही है।
 

 

