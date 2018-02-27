Let's wait for prosecution to pronounce it. Facts in media doesn't appear to be consistent. She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV? Doctors suddenly appeared before media & said she died of heart failure: Subramanian Swamy on #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/ELMQtesPpZ— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
Cinema actresses aur Dawood ke jo rishte hain, naajayaz rishte hain us par hamein thoda dhyaan dena padega: Subramanian Swamy pic.twitter.com/Jtq8JUnEph— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
27 फरवरी 2018