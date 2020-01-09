शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Sri Lanka Minister of Foreign Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena meets Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

एस जयशंकर ने श्रीलंका के विदेश मंत्री से की बातचीत, द्विपक्षीय संबंधों पर हुई चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 02:30 PM IST
Dinesh Gunawardena-Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Dinesh Gunawardena-Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - फोटो : ANI
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने श्रीलंका के विदेश मंत्री दिनेश गुणवर्द्धन के साथ गुरुवार को हुई विस्तृत बातचीत में व्यापार, निवेश के अलावा द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को मजबूत बनाने पर चर्चा की। गुणवर्द्धन तीन दिन की यात्रा पर बुधवार रात ही नई दिल्ली पहुंचे हैं।
अधिकारियों ने बताया कि दोनों मंत्रियों ने हैदराबाद हाउस में मुलाकात की। दोनों देशों के विदेश मंत्रियों के बीच हुई बातचीत में द्विपक्षीय संबंधों के लगभग सभी पहलुओं पर चर्चा हुई।
subrahmanyam jaishankar sri lanka
Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

चुनाव प्रचार में प्लास्टिक के प्रयोग पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, केंद्र और निर्वाचन आयोग को भेजा नोटिस

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चुनावों के दौरान प्लास्टिक, खास तौर से बैनरों, होर्डिंग के इस्तेमाल के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए केंद्र और भारत निर्वाचन आयोग को नोटिस जारी किया।

9 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सीएए: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का तुरंत सुनवाई से इनकार, कहा- देश कठिन दौर से गुजर रहा है

9 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
India News

फांसी के खिलाफ निर्भया के दोषी विनय शर्मा ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर किया क्यूरेटिव पिटिशन

9 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई: शराब के नशे में हैवान बना बेटा, मां की हत्या कर शव के टुकड़े किए

9 जनवरी 2020

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विपक्षी एकता में दरार, ममता बनर्जी ने सोनिया की बैठक का किया बहिष्कार

9 जनवरी 2020

अजय कुमार भल्ला
India News

दिल्ली में बढ़ते अपराधों को लेकर, गृह सचिव और दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर संसदीय समिति के सामने होंगे पेश

9 जनवरी 2020

Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale
India News

लोकपाल सदस्य डीबी भोसले ने दिया इस्तीफा

9 जनवरी 2020

श्रीनगर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

श्रीनगर पहुंचे अमेरिका समेत 16 देशों के राजनयिक, कश्मीर की मौजूदा स्थिति का लेंगे जायजा

9 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया रेप केस
India News

निर्भया के गुनहगार सारी रात रहे बैचेन, खाना-पीना छोड़ा

9 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
India News

प्रियंका गांधी ने साधा मोदी सरकार पर निशाना, कहा-सरकार ने आर्थिक सुधार को ठंडे बस्ते में डाला

9 जनवरी 2020

