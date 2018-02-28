शहर चुनें

कार्ति चिदंबरम की गिरफ्तारी पर भड़की कांग्रेस, बोली- पार्टी डरने वाली नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 10:28 AM IST
रणदीप सुरजेवाला
 पूर्व वित्तमंत्री और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम को केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आईएनएस मीडिया केस में घिरे कार्ति को चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट से हिरासत में लिया गया है।  इस मामले पर कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला का बयान सामने आया है।
सुरजेवाला का कहना है कि कांग्रेस पी चिंदबरम और उनके परिवार के खिलाफ लिए जा रहे प्रतिशोध से विचलित होने वाली नहीं है। हम लगातार सच को सामने लाने का काम करते रहेंगे। इस मामले में कार्ति के चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट (सीए) पहले ही गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं और सीबीआई उनसे भी पूछताछ कर रही है। दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने सोमवार को कार्ति चिदंबरम के सीए एस भास्करन को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा दिया गया है।

बता दें कि आईएनएक्स मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले की सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट कार्ति चिदंबरम की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका पर 6 मार्च को सुनवाई करने के लिए सहमत हो गया है। सीबीआई ने इस मामले में आईएनएक्स मीडिया और इसके निदेशकों इंद्राणी और पीटर मुखर्जी, कार्ति चिदंबरम और उनकी कंपनी चेस मैनेजमेंट सर्विस और पद्मा विश्वनाथन और उनकी कंपनी एडवांटेज स्ट्रेटजिक कंस्लटिंग के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किए हैं। इन सभी पर आपराधिक साजिश रचने, धोखाधड़ी, भ्रष्ट तरीके अपनाने, लोकसेवकों को प्रभावित करने और आपराधिक दुराचरण का आरोप लगा है।

 

