बुरा न मानो होली है । 😢☺️☺️☺️ #TripuraElection2018— Aman Awasthi (@A_Man4BJP) 3 March 2018
LEFT is almost finished.. now they are only limited to Lit-Fest, Jantar-Mantar & NDTV studio. #TripuraElection2018 #Nagaland #Meghalaya— Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) 3 March 2018
"Antisocial","Anti-Nationalist" forces defeated in Tripura. Congratulations to all right thinking people there..— Sourish Mukherjee (@me_sourish) 3 March 2018
#tripuraelection2018 #Meghalaya #NagalandElection2018 pic.twitter.com/nR7zx3DAQ0
People Of Tripura be like-#TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/IYYaR54FzL— Lol Salam (@TrollLalsalam) 3 March 2018
CPI— Hari Krishnan (@HariKrish_offl) 3 March 2018
Communist Party Of India
Will Be Written In History 😂😂😂
Now Onwards
They Will Be Known as
CPK
Communist Party Of Kerala 😂😂😂#TripuraElection2018
BJP supporters right now 😹#TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/vrfKoJuNFu— श्री कबूतरुद्दीन प्रसाद फर्नाडीस फूल वाले🐦🚩 (@sachya2002) 3 March 2018
चुनावी नतीजों के देखते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की विदेश यात्रा पर निशाना साधा है।
3 मार्च 2018