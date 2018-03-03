शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Social Media Reaction after Tripura Meghalaya and Nagaland Election result

Election Result 2018: चुनावी नतीजों पर सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हुआ 'बुरा न मानो मोदी है'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 03:57 PM IST
Social Media Reaction after Tripura Meghalaya and Nagaland Election result
BJP Congress
चुनावी नतीजों को देखने के बाद बीजेपी खेमे में खुशी का माहौल है। अपने-अपने स्तर पर जीत की खुशियों को मनाया जा रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर भी इसका असर देखने को मिल रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर त्रिपुरा में सीपीआई के पिछड़ने का माखौल उड़ाया जा रहा है। ट्विटर ने कांग्रेस को भी नहीं बख्शा, और होली के माहौल में वायरल हो गया, 'बुरा न मानो मोदी है'।
नतीजों को पढ़ने, देखने और सुनने के बाद ट्विटर के मजेदार रिएक्शन 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED

tripura meghalaya nagaland election result

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Priya Prakash Warrier and Roshan Abdur Rauf Holi video goes viral
Bollywood

ऑन स्क्रीन ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ होली के रंग में रंगी प्रिया प्रकाश, कुछ ही मिनटों में वीडियो वायरल

3 मार्च 2018

anushka sharma film pari review
Movie Review

Movie Review: 'परी' देखने का प्लान है तो पहले जान लें कैसी है फिल्म

3 मार्च 2018

jokes with doctor
Jokes

फल खाया करो छिलके सहित

3 मार्च 2018

karan johar planning to shiddat postponed after sridevi death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद करण जौहर की ख्वाहिश रह गई अधूरी, उठाना पड़ा ये बड़ा कदम

3 मार्च 2018

anil kapoor will play 30 year old father role for fanne khan
Bollywood

30 साल छोटे बनकर लौट रहे अनिल कपूर, 60 की उम्र में पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

3 मार्च 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection Day 8
Bollywood

अनुष्का की 'परी' के बाद भी 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' की पकड़ बरकरार, जानें क्या रहा कलेक्शन

3 मार्च 2018

Know about The Mysterious kund of Jharkhand
Weird Stories

नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा रहस्यमयी कुंड, ताली बजाते ही पानी आ जाता है ऊपर

3 मार्च 2018

taapsee pannu takes on a news website when marriage question
Bollywood

शादी पर सवाल पूछा तो भड़क गईं एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू, ट्विटर पर ऐसे दिया करारा जवाब

3 मार्च 2018

jhanvi kapoor finally break silence after her mother sridevi death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद पहली बार जाह्नवी कपूर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, जानें क्या-क्या कह गईं

3 मार्च 2018

Rani Mukerji film Hichki new song Madamji Go easy goes viral on internet
Bollywood

रानी मुखर्जी की 'हिचकी' का नया गाना रिलीज, देखकर याद आ जाएंगे स्कूल के दिन

3 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Union Minister Giriraj Singh slams Congress President Rahul Gandhi
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने राहुल की इटली यात्रा पर साधा निशाना, बोले- नॉन सीरियस अध्यक्ष

चुनावी नतीजों के देखते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की विदेश यात्रा पर निशाना साधा है।

3 मार्च 2018

Tripura Election Result Live: Mastermind of BJP for Tripura Assembly Election
India News

Tripura Election Result Live: त्रिपुरा में माणिक सरकार को चित करने वाला मराठा

3 मार्च 2018

Amit Shah intraction with media regarding Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Election result
India News

चुनाव नतीजों के बाद अमित शाह बोले- तीनों राज्यों में जीत, PM मोदी की नीतियों की जीत

3 मार्च 2018

NPF and its alliance parties choose TR Zeliang as their chief minister candidate
India News

भाजपा को रोकने के लिए एनपीएफ ने चला बड़ा दांव, जेलियांग को बनाया CM उम्मीदवार

3 मार्च 2018

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan hospitalised in Apollo Hospital in Chennai
India News

केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन की तबीयत बिगड़ी, चेन्नई के अस्पताल में भर्ती

3 मार्च 2018

BJP's Ram Madhav address media and give credit to PM Modi
India News

राम माधव ने पूर्वोत्तर में मिली जीत का सेहरा PM के सिर बांधा, कहा पूरब में चली मोदी लहर

3 मार्च 2018

Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Businessmen take into custody by SIT
India News

गौरी लंकेश हत्याकांड में पहली कामयाबी, 5 महीने बाद हुई पहली गिरफ्तारी

3 मार्च 2018

meghalaya, tripura and nagaland election liv:voting will be start from 8 am
India News

Election Result 2018: त्रिपुरा में भाजपा, मेघालय में कांग्रेस और नगालैंड में एनपीएफ आगे

3 मार्च 2018

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Churachandpur manipur
India News

मणिपुर में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.7 की तीव्रता

3 मार्च 2018

Hyderabad women Mohammadi Begum returns from Pakistan after EAM Sushma Swaraj help 
India News

पति धोखे से ले गया था पाकिस्तान, सुषमा की मदद से देश लौटकर सुनाई आपबीती

1 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

'पूर्वोत्तर में आएगा बड़ा बदलाव'

किरण रिजिजू ने पूर्वोत्तर के चुनावों में बीजेपी की जीत पर भरोसा दिलाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्वोत्तर में बड़ा बदलाव होने को है। बीजेपी बहुमत के साथ वहां सरकार बनाएगी।

3 मार्च 2018

BJP WINS TRIPURA, WORKERS CELEBRATE 0:58

VIDEO: त्रिपुरा में खिला कमल, बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने ऐसी मनाई खुशी

3 मार्च 2018

COUNTING BEGINS IN TRIPURA MEGHALAYA AND NAGALAND 3:01

अगरतला में बीजेपी दफ्तर पर जश्न, मेघालय और नगालैंड में करीबी मुकाबला

3 मार्च 2018

know the benefits of one election across india 3:01

पूरे देश में एक साथ चुनाव के हैं ये फायदे

3 मार्च 2018

Watch BSF jawans soak in spirit of 'Holi' 3:02

VIDEO: बॉर्डर पर सैनिकों ने ऐसे मनाई होली, जमकर किया डांस

3 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Tripura Election Result Live: Mastermind of BJP for Tripura Assembly Election
India News

Tripura Election Result Live: त्रिपुरा में माणिक सरकार को चित करने वाला मराठा

3 मार्च 2018

BJP's Ram Madhav address media and give credit to PM Modi
India News

राम माधव ने पूर्वोत्तर में मिली जीत का सेहरा PM के सिर बांधा, कहा पूरब में चली मोदी लहर

3 मार्च 2018

meghalaya, tripura and nagaland election liv:voting will be start from 8 am
India News

Election Result 2018: त्रिपुरा में भाजपा, मेघालय में कांग्रेस और नगालैंड में एनपीएफ आगे

3 मार्च 2018

Exit poll results 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party may Form The Power in Tripura and Nagaland
India News

एग्जिट पोल: त्रिपुरा और नागालैंड में आ सकती है भाजपा सरकार

28 फरवरी 2018

Fourteen senior leader joins bjp before tripura assembly polls
India News

त्रिपुरा चुनाव: दलबदलू बदल सकते हैं समीकरण, 14 दिग्गज उम्मीदवारों में से 11 बीजेपी में शामिल

16 फरवरी 2018

Yogi Adityanath Said, Left Front government promoting terror in Tripura
India News

योगी आदित्यनाथ बोले- त्रिपुरा में आतंक को बढ़ावा दे रही वाममोर्चा सरकार

13 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.