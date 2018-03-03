{"_id":"5a9a76524f1c1b3f658b5a1f","slug":"social-media-reaction-after-tripura-meghalaya-and-nagaland-election-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Election Result 2018: \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 '\u092c\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

चुनावी नतीजों को देखने के बाद बीजेपी खेमे में खुशी का माहौल है। अपने-अपने स्तर पर जीत की खुशियों को मनाया जा रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर भी इसका असर देखने को मिल रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर त्रिपुरा में सीपीआई के पिछड़ने का माखौल उड़ाया जा रहा है। ट्विटर ने कांग्रेस को भी नहीं बख्शा, और होली के माहौल में वायरल हो गया, 'बुरा न मानो मोदी है'।नतीजों को पढ़ने, देखने और सुनने के बाद ट्विटर के मजेदार रिएक्शन

LEFT is almost finished.. now they are only limited to Lit-Fest, Jantar-Mantar & NDTV studio. #TripuraElection2018 #Nagaland #Meghalaya — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) 3 March 2018