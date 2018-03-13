BJP & govt want 'Vipaksh Mukt Bharat', our & farmers' demand is 'Karza Mukt Bharat'. In 2016, more than 1 Lakh farmers had protested in Nashik over the same issue. This long march started after govt went back on their promises back then.: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/xk5zuKobFq— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
This time there were written agreements over the demands. Govt now has 6 months' time. If they do not meet with the demands of the farmers, the next stage of this protest will not stay confined to farmers alone. It will be a mass movement: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/WSZIEGaQ4W— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पश्चिम बंगाल बीजेपी के प्रभारी और राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय बाल तस्करी मामले में फंसते नजर आ रहे हैं।
13 मार्च 2018