BJP & govt want 'Vipaksh Mukt Bharat', our & farmers' demand is 'Karza Mukt Bharat'. In 2016, more than 1 Lakh farmers had protested in Nashik over the same issue. This long march started after govt went back on their promises back then.: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/xk5zuKobFq

This time there were written agreements over the demands. Govt now has 6 months' time. If they do not meet with the demands of the farmers, the next stage of this protest will not stay confined to farmers alone. It will be a mass movement: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/WSZIEGaQ4W