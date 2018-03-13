शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Sitaram Yechury Said, Government want Vipaksh Mukt Bharat, farmers demand is Karza Mukt Bharat

सीताराम येचुरी बोले- किसान चाहते कर्ज मुक्त भारत, सरकार चाहती विपक्ष मुक्त भारत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 09:25 AM IST
Sitaram Yechury
Sitaram Yechury
मार्क्सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (माकपा) के महासचिव सीताराम येचुरी ने बीजेपी और केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी और केंद्र सरकार विपक्ष मुक्त भारत चाहती है, जबकि हमारे किसान कर्ज मुक्त भारत चाहते हैं। 2016 में नासिक में इसी मुद्दे पर एक लाख किसानों ने आंदोलन किया था। 
येचुरी ने यह भी कहा कि सरकार के पास केवल 6 महीने का समय है, अगर वह किसानों की मांगों को नहीं सुनते हैं तो यह मसला केवल किसानों तक ही सीमित नहीं रहेगा। यह बहुत बड़े पैमाने पर आंदोलन होगा। आपको बता दें कि सीताराम येचुरी ने कहा था कि हमारे देश में अन्नदाता किसान का ख्याल नहीं रखा जाता। अगर उद्योगपतियों का तीन साल में 2 लाख 46 हजार करोड़ रुपये माफ किया जा सकता है तो देश के किसानों का एक लाख करोड़ रुपये कर्ज क्यों नहीं माफ हो सकता। 

माकपा नेता सीताराम येचुरी ने आजाद मैदान में किसान आंदोलन को संबोधित करते हुए मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोला था। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक फसल उत्पाद का डेढ़ गुना दाम तय करने के लिए कानून नहीं बनाया जाता तब तक हम लड़ते रहेंगे।

येचुरी ने कहा था कि वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली कहते हैं कि पूरे देश में किसान कर्जमाफी के लिए एक लाख करोड़ रुपये की जरूरत पड़ेगी। सरकार इतना कर्ज माफ नहीं कर सकती। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार ने पहले तीन साल में बड़े उद्योगपतियों का 2.46 लाख करोड़ का कर्ज माफ किया। लेकिन, सरकार के पास देश भर के किसानों के लिए एक लाख करोड़ रुपये नहीं हैं। पीएम मोदी चौकीदारी के नाम पर रोज नए-नए सपने दिखा रहे हैं। वो अपना काम ठीक से नहीं कर रहे हैं तो मालिक जनता उन्हें नौकरी से हटाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान जिंदा नहीं रहेगा तो हम सब जिंदा नहीं रह सकते।
 


 

RELATED

sitaram yechury bjp pm modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Tu Aashiqui
Television

किसिंग सीन फिल्माए जाने पर भड़क उठीं इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की मां, सेट पर मचाया हंगामा

13 मार्च 2018

बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

सलमान खान के बाद बॉबी देओल पर मेहरबान हुए अक्षय कुमार, एक साथ 3 ब्लॉकबस्टर देकर तोड़ेंगे रिकॉर्ड

13 मार्च 2018

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

आखिर ऐसा क्या हो गया जब दीपिका ने 'पीकू' के डायरेक्टर से कहा- 'सबूत चाहिए'

13 मार्च 2018

अर्जुन कपूर
Bollywood

मां के निधन के 15 दिन बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव हुए अर्जुन कपूर, सबसे पहले किया ये ट्वीट

13 मार्च 2018

Birthday special geeta basra life unknown facts
Bollywood

B'day Spl: कभी इमरान हाशमी की रहीं ये हीरोइन, हरभजन सिंह हार बैठे थे अपना दिल

13 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
Government Jobs

12वीं पास के लिए लोअर डिविजन क्लर्क बनने का मौका, 31 मार्च से पहले करें आवेदन

13 मार्च 2018

Vikas Gupta
Television

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ पार्टी करते दिखे Bigg Boss कंटेस्टेंट विकास गुप्ता, तारीफ में कह दी यह बात...

13 मार्च 2018

Bollywood actress who got married in their 40 to 60s
Entertainment

उर्मिला से लेकर ऐश्वर्या तक, बॉलीवुड की वो एक्ट्रेसेज जिन्होंने 40 या 60 की उम्र में की शादी

12 मार्च 2018

October
Bollywood

वरुण धवन की फिल्म का नाम 'अक्टूबर' क्यों? ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही खुल गया राज

13 मार्च 2018

zero
Bollywood

शाहरुख की फिल्म 'जीरो' का प्लॉट लीक, जानें क्या है अनुष्का और कटरीना का रोल

13 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Bengal Police questioned BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for child trafficking case
India News

बाल तस्करी मामले में बीजेपी महासचिव विजयवर्गीय पर शिकंजा, पूछताछ के लिए इंदौर पहुंची CID

पश्चिम बंगाल बीजेपी के प्रभारी और राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय बाल तस्करी मामले में फंसते नजर आ रहे हैं।

13 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

हथियार खरीदने के मामले में टॉप लिस्ट में भारत, चीन करता है पाकिस्तान को सप्लाई

13 मार्च 2018

Gauri Lankesh killing accused was given second target: Police
India News

गौरी लंकेश की हत्या के बाद आरोपी को मिली थी दूसरी सुपारी: पुलिस

13 मार्च 2018

due to indigo engine failure dgca takes decission on pratt and whitney engine flights
India News

खराब इंजन वाले विमानों की उड़ान रोके जाने से 47 फ्लाइट्स रद्द, किराया महंगा

13 मार्च 2018

इंडिगो एयरलाइन
India News

हवा में इंडिगो का इंजन फेल, करवानी पड़ी आपात लैंडिंग

13 मार्च 2018

सोनिया-ममता
India News

कांग्रेस की डिनर डिप्लोमेसी: ममता ने बनाई दूरी तो मायावती ने नहीं खोले पत्ते

13 मार्च 2018

Sushma swaraj slams naresh agarwal statement over Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan
India News

भाजपा में एंट्री करते ही नरेश अग्रवाल की ओछी टिप्पणी से असमंजस में पार्टी, सुषमा को आया गुस्सा

12 मार्च 2018

राजीव शुक्ला
India News

कांग्रेस के राजीव शुक्ला की किस्मत खुली लेकिन नॉक करते ही बंद हो गई

13 मार्च 2018

Naresh Agrawal
India News

राम को ‘रम’ बताने वाले नरेश अग्रवाल अब हुए भाजपाई, कहा- नाचने वालों के लिए काटा मेरा टिकट

12 मार्च 2018

भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

अब क्लब एंट्री को लेकर भारत और पाकिस्तान आए आमने-सामने

13 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

आदित्य नारायण को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, ये है आरोप

उदित नारायण के बेटे आदित्य नारायण एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों में हैं। सिंगर आदित्य नारायण को वर्सोवा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। इस रिपोर्ट में देखिए क्या है आदित्य नारायण का गुनाह।

13 मार्च 2018

mohammed shami 0:52

इन दो सवालों पर टिका है मोहम्मद शमी का क्रिकेट करियर

13 मार्च 2018

naresh agrwal 2:21

एसपी से बीजेपी में शामिल होते ही नरेश अग्रवाल को सुषमा स्वराज ने लगाई डांट

13 मार्च 2018

VIRAT KOHLI 3:02

क्या आपको पता है विराट,शाहरुख और दीपिका एड करके कितने कमाते हैं

12 मार्च 2018

पोल पर चढ़ा कैदी 1:49

VIDEO: बिजली के खंभे पर चढ़ा कैदी, ये है मांग

12 मार्च 2018

Recommended

सीताराम येचुरी
India News

त्रिपुरा: सीताराम येचुरी ने बताया, चारीलाम विधानसभा सीट पर उम्मीदवार क्यों नहीं उतारा

11 मार्च 2018

sitram yechuri
India News

CPI(M) महासचिव येचुरी बोले- त्रिपुरा जीत का फायदा भाजपा को बंगाल में नहीं मिलेगा

3 मार्च 2018

सीताराम येचुरी
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट संकट: बजट सत्र में CJI दीपक मिश्रा के खिलाफ आ सकता है महाभियोग प्रस्ताव

24 जनवरी 2018

himachal assembly election 2017 Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat campaign in himachal
Shimla

विधानसभा चुनाव: येचुरी, करात करेंगे माकपा के लिए प्रचार

18 अक्टूबर 2017

सीताराम येचुरी
India News

कांग्रेस से जुड़े किसी भी चुनावी गठबंधन का हिस्सा नहीं बनेगा माकपा: येचुरी

29 अगस्त 2017

त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री माणिक सरकार
India News

दूरदर्शन ने दी सफाई, त्रिपुरा CM की स्पीच न ब्रॉडकास्ट करने के आरोप को नकारा

16 अगस्त 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.