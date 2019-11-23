शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Shiv Sena filed a writ petition in SC against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari decision

महाराष्ट्र: राज्यपाल कोश्यारी के फैसले के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची शिवसेना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 07:33 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
शिवसेना ने देवेंद्र फडणवीस को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और अजीत पवार को डिप्टी सीएम के रूप में शपथ दिलाने के महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी के फैसले के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है।
विज्ञापन
याचिका में शिवसेना ने कहा है कि राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी का शपथ दिलाने का फैसला मनमाना और दुर्भावनापूर्ण है। शिवसेना के एक पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि पार्टी ने सर्वोच्च न्यायालय में राज्यपाल के खिलाफ एक रिट याचिका दायर की है।
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-अजित पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्र LIVE: अजित पवार को झटका, एनसीपी बैठक में 40 से ज्यादा विधायक पहुंचे

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र : क्या दलबदल कानून फंसा देगा पेंच?, भाजपा-अजित पवार के लिए मुश्किल है अभी राह

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र में सुबह 5.27 बजे हटा राष्ट्रपति शासन
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सुबह 5.27 बजे हटा राष्ट्रपति शासन, फिर बन गई फडणवीस सरकार

23 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
महाराष्ट्र में लोकतान्त्रिक प्रक्रिया निभाई जा रही है,लेकिन राजनीतिक दलों को झटके लग रहे हैं।
Blog

महाराष्ट्र को मिली सरकार ,मतदाता को हार

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में 23 नवंबर का दिन इतिहास बन गया।
Blog

महाराष्ट्र सरकारः आखिर कौन है असली ‘गेम चेंजर’?

23 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

भाजपा ने पिछले दरवाजे से सरकार बनाकर की लोकतंत्र की हत्या: राठौर

23 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
shiv sena supreme court bhagat singh koshyari bjp ncp
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अजित पवार-देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

भाजपा-अजित क्या जुटा पाएंगे बहुमत का आंकड़ा, महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा का वर्तमान गणित

23 नवंबर 2019

Kumar Vishwas on maharashtra government formation trolls amit shah sanjay raut
Delhi NCR

महाराष्ट्र में बनी फडणवीस सरकार, कुमार विश्वास ने शाह से पूछा- कर कैसे लेते हैं ये आप? मने कैसे?

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली और रिकी पोंटिंग
Cricket News

INDvBAN: कप्तान कोहली ने तोड़ा पोंटिंग के शतकों का रिकॉर्ड, खोले गुलाबी गेंद के धागे

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

राजनीति खेल है समय और मौके का, महाराष्ट्र में यह साबित हुआ

23 नवंबर 2019

Anubhav, Devendra and Paresh Rawal
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र में देवेंद्र फडणवीस के मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही बॉलीवुड ने किया ट्वीट, देखें किसने क्या कहा

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
महाराष्ट्र में बहुमत साबित करना आसान नहीं होगा
India News

पवार का दावा: संख्या बल हमारे पास.. सरकार बनाएंगे, उद्धव बोले- लोकतंत्र के नाम पर खेल

23 नवंबर 2019

Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

टेस्ट मैच देखने इस अंदाज में पति के साथ पहुंचीं नुसरत जहां, लोग तुरंत खींचने लगे तस्वीरें

23 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra CM Chair
India News

शिवसेना-कांग्रेस और एनसीपी को भनक तक नहीं लगी और भाजपा ले उड़ी सीएम की कुर्सी

23 नवंबर 2019

meme
Delhi NCR

महाराष्ट्र उलटफेरः वायरल हो रहे मीम्स, यूजर बोले- कहीं भी सरकार बनानी हो शाह से करें संपर्क

23 नवंबर 2019

ajit pawar
India News

कौन हैं एनसीपी के अजित पवार, जो बने महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अजित पर शरद पवार की कार्रवाई, एनसीपी विधायक दल के नेता के पद से हटाया

एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार ने अपने भतीजे अजित पवार पर बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। पार्टी ने अजित पवार को विधायक दल के नेता के पद से हटा दिया है। अजित की जगह जयंत पाटील को विधायक दल का नेता चुना है। Ajit P

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हादसा
India News

हैदराबाद में हुआ दिल दहला देने वाला हादसा, फ्लाईओवर से गिरी अनियंत्रित कार

23 नवंबर 2019

Hoarding
India News

महाराष्ट्र : बारामती में शरद पवार के समर्थन में लगा होर्डिंग, 'हम 80 वर्षीय योद्धा के साथ हैं'

23 नवंबर 2019

रणदीप सुरजेवाला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने दागे 10 सवाल, राज्यपाल को बताया 'हिटमैन'

23 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा यहां के किशोर हैं आलसी, भारत का 7वां स्थान, डब्ल्यूएचओ ने दी यह सलाह

23 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
India News

फ्लाईओवर से गिरी कार, एक की मौत, वीडियो में देखें कैसी मची अफरातफरी

23 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुंबई की अदालत से राहुल गांधी को नहीं मिली राहत, मानहानि मामले में अर्जी की खारिज

23 नवंबर 2019

Ajit pawar and Dushyant Chautala
India News

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र: दो राज्य, दो भतीजे, अपने दम पर बना दी भाजपा की सरकार

23 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फड़नवीस
India News

देवेंद्र फडणवीस बोले- हम देंगे एक स्थिर सरकार, मोदी है तो मुमकिन है

23 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेस ने एनसीपी पर लगाया विश्वासघात का आरोप, पवार बोले यह अजित का फैसला

23 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

हैदराबाद में हुआ दिल दहला देने वाला हादसा, फ्लाईओवर से गिरी अनियंत्रित कार

हैदराबाद के रायदुर्गम में जैव विविधता जंक्शन पर स्थित फ्लाईओवर से एक अनियंत्रित कार गिर गई। हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई वहीं ड्राइवर समेत 2 अन्य लोगों को चोटें आईं है।

23 नवंबर 2019

शबाना आजमी 3:03

शबाना आजमी की मां शौकत कैफी का देहांत, श्रद्धांजलि देने उमड़ा बॉलीवुड

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 3:01

महाराष्ट्र : क्या दलबदल कानून फंसा देगा पेंच?, भाजपा-अजित पवार के लिए मुश्किल है अभी राह

23 नवंबर 2019

concept pic 3:01

जब रजा मुराद ने जीनत को छूने से कर दिया इनकार

23 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:09

मनीष मल्होत्रा के घर दिखीं अनुष्का शर्मा तो एयरपोर्ट पर शमा सिकंदर का दिखा दिलकश अंदाज

23 नवंबर 2019

Related

महाराष्ट्र के राजनीतिक उलटफेर को लेकर नेताओं ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी
India News

महाराष्ट्र: राज्य के सियासी उलटफेर को लेकर जानिए किसने क्या कहा

23 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अदालत ने राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ राष्ट्रद्रोह का केस दर्ज करने की शिकायत खारिज की

23 नवंबर 2019

अजित पवार-देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

भाजपा-अजित क्या जुटा पाएंगे बहुमत का आंकड़ा, महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा का वर्तमान गणित

23 नवंबर 2019

संजय-गिरीश
India News

भाजपा MLA गिरीश महाजन का शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत पर हमला, कहा राउत को हुए 'जुबानी दस्त'

23 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT
India News

आज का नहीं पुराना है पवार का धोखा, पहले चाचा और अब भतीजे ने मारी पलटी

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

शरद पवार के परिवार में सब कुछ ठीक नहीं, पहले ही पड़ चुकी है फूट

23 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited