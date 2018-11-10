शहर चुनें

Shillong : mob attacked social activist Agnes Kharsheeing and her associate, seriously injured

शिलांग : सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता एग्नेस खारशीइंग व उनकी सहयोगी पर हमला, गंभीर रूप से घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिलांग Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 04:17 AM IST

ख़बर सुनें
सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता व सिविल सोसाइटी वूमेन्स ऑर्गेनाइजेशन की अध्यक्ष एग्नेस खारशीइंग व उनकी सहयोगी अमिता संगमा पर गुरुवार दोपहर कुछ लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। हमले में खारशीइंग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुई हैं वहीं अमिता को भी चोट आई हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक दोनों पर पूर्वी जयंतिया पहाड़ियों में करीब 40 लोगों ने हमला किया था। 
इस मामले में पुलिस ने कहा कि हमें खबर मिली थी कि एग्नेस पर भीड़ ने हमला किया है। हम तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचे और उन्हें तलाशा, लेकिन हमें वहां कुछ नहीं मिला। पुलिस को अमिता रोड के किनारे मिलीं जहां वह किसी वाहन का इंतजार कर रही थीं। वहीं, एग्नेस पास के जंगल में बेहोशी की अवस्था में मिलीं। 


 

shillong agnes kharshiing एग्नेस खारशीइंग social activist amita sangma mob attack
