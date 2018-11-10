Shillong: Social rights activist & Pres of Civil Society Women’s Organization Agnes Kharshiing critically injured, her associate Amita Sangma injured, after being attacked by a group of around 40 people on Thursday afternoon, at Tuber Shohshrieh in East Jaintia Hills. #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/MuoL4ZBVtC

We got information that Agnes Kharshiing has been assaulted by the mob. We immediately rushed to the spot & searched the place. We didn't find them. Sangma was spotted by police gipsy when she was waiting for vehicle on road.Agnes was found in a nearby jungle, unconscious: Police pic.twitter.com/sflCxaxCjv