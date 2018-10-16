शहर चुनें

मिजोरम चुनाव 2018: अमित शाह का मिजोरम दौरा बुधवार को, कामाख्या मंदिर में करेंगे पूजा

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आइजोल Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 06:19 PM IST
Amit shah Security
Amit shah Security
ख़बर सुनें
मिजोरम विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा के चुनाव अभियान की शुरुआत करने अमित शाह बुधवार को राज्य के दौरे पर आएंगे। वह यहां पार्टी के प्रदेश मुख्यालय का उद्घाटन करने के अलावा बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं और आदिवासी नेताओं के साथ मुलाकात करेंगे। 
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जे. वी. लूना ने बताया कि भाजपा अध्यक्ष बुधवार की सुबह नीलाचल की पहाड़ियों पर स्थित कामाख्या मंदिर में दर्शन पूजन करेंगे। इसके बाद आइजोल के लिए रवाना हो जाएंगे। वह बुधवार शाम को ही दिल्ली वापस लौट जाएंगे।  

election assembly election 2018 mizoram assembly elections mizoram election मिजोरम amit shah अमित शाह आइजोल kamakhya temple कामाख्या मंदिर bjp bjp headquarters प्रदेश मुख्यालय
