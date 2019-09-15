शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Several persons feared drowned as boat capsize in flooded Godavari river

आंध्र प्रदेश में बड़ा हादसा: गोदावरी नदी में पलटी नाव, सवार थे 61 लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरावती Updated Sun, 15 Sep 2019 02:35 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश में गोदावरी नदी में एक नौका के पलट जाने से कई लोगों के डूबने की आशंका है। नदी में इस वक्त बाढ़ आई हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार यह यात्रियों से भरी नाव थी जो पूर्वी गोदावरी जिले के देवीपटनम में पलट गई। घटना के समय नाव में 61 लोग सवार थे। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। राहत एवं बचाव अभियान के लिए 30 सदस्यों की राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रतिक्रिया बल (एनडीआरएफ) की दो टीमें भेजी गई हैं।
विज्ञापन
 
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

गणपति विसर्जन के दौरान नाव पलटने से बड़ा हादसा हो गया है
Madhya Pradesh

चंद लम्हों में खुशियां मातम में बदलीं, मध्यप्रदेश और महाराष्ट्र में गणेश विसर्जन के दौरान 29 लोगों की डूबने मौत

14 सितंबर 2019

भोपाल
India News

भोपाल में गणपति विसर्जन के दौरान पलटी नाव, 11 लोगों की मौत

13 सितंबर 2019

रामपुर कारखाना हरपुर गांव में नाव डूबने के बाद ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
Deoria

नदी में पलटी नाव, दस लड़कियां डूबी, नौ को बचाया गया

19 अगस्त 2019

यमुना नदी में पलटी नाव
Kanpur

यमुना नदी पार करते समय लहरों से टकराकर पलटी नाव, छह को बचाया, महिला समेत दो डूबे

16 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र में बड़ा हादसा, नाव पलटने से नौ की मौत, 16 को सुरक्षित निकाला गया

8 अगस्त 2019

11 woman ascape from river
Siddharthnagar

नदी में पलटी नाव, 11 महिलाएं सुरक्षित, बालिका लापता

4 अगस्त 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
boat capsize godavari river
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 16 से 22 सितंबर: यह हफ्ता किसके लिए रहेगा भाग्यशाली

15 सितंबर 2019

Renault Kwid Electric City K-ZE
Auto News

271 km की माइलेज देने वाली Renault KWID हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली-रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पर हिंदुस्तानी कंपनी ने जमाया अधिकार, चाइनीज कंपनी ओप्पो की छुट्टी

15 सितंबर 2019

स्लोवेनिया
Education

28 साल पहले आजाद हुए इस देश में प्रति व्यक्ति आय है 6.39 लाख रुपये, 15 साल तक मिलती है मुफ्त शिक्षा

15 सितंबर 2019

Ileana D'Cruz
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा हुईं इमोशनल और इलियाना ने किया बीमारी का खुलासा सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की बड़ी खबरें

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ramya Krishnan
Bollywood

शाहरुख-अमिताभ के साथ रोमांस कर चुकी हैं 'बाहुबली' की राजमाता, बर्थडे पर जानें अनसुने तथ्य

15 सितंबर 2019

Riddhima Kapoor
Bollywood

फिल्मों से दूर होकर भी करोड़ों कमाती है कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, इसलिए बनाई बॉलीवुड से दूरी

15 सितंबर 2019

Riddhima Kapoor
Bollywood

जब चोरी का आरोप लगने पर रणबीर कपूर की बहन ने मांगी थी माफी, बर्थडे पर जानें अनसुने तथ्य

15 सितंबर 2019

Invest in Public Provident Fund for better returns and Earn Money
Personal Finance

अगर आप भी करेंगे यहां निवेश, तो हमेशा पैसों से भरी रहेगी आपकी जेब

15 सितंबर 2019

kapil sharma with ginni chatrath
Television

कपिल शर्मा के घर में तीन कुक होने के बावजूद गिन्नी करती हैं सारा काम, भारती सिंह ने खोले घर के राज

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पिनराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह के हिंदी वाले बयान पर बिफरे केरल के सीएम, बोले- ये भाषा के नाम पर नया युद्धक्षेत्र

स्टालिन ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि हिंदी को यदि राष्ट्रीय भाषा के तौर पर थोपा जाएगा तो इससे देश की एकता प्रभावित होगी।

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अवैध होर्डिंग ने महिला इंजीनियर की जान ले ली थी
India News

तमिलनाडु: महिला इंजीनियर मौत मामले में एआईएडीएमके के जयगोपाल के खिलाफ एफआईआर

15 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाकिस्तान को जीएसपी सूची से बाहर किया जाए: ईआईसीसी

15 सितंबर 2019

लूटियन्स जोन
India News

82 पूर्व सांसदों ने नहीं खाली किए बंगले, तीन दिन में काटी जाएगी बिजली

15 सितंबर 2019

बारिश
India News

यूपी, उत्तराखंड समेत देश के 13 राज्यों में हो सकती है भारी बारिश, मौसम विभाग का अलर्ट

15 सितंबर 2019

संतोष गंगवार
India News

संतोष गंगवार बोले- नौकरी की नहीं, उत्तर भारतीयों में योग्यता की कमी

15 सितंबर 2019

child labour
India News

ईंट भट्टे से मुक्त कराया था बंधुआ मजदूर बच्चा, अब डीयू से कर रहा बीएससी इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स

15 सितंबर 2019

एलओसी
India News

पाकिस्तान ने नौ महीने में 2050 से अधिक बार किया युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन: भारत

15 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

अमेरिका के ह्यूस्टन में 50 हजार भारतीयों को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी, साथ आ सकते हैं ट्रंप

15 सितंबर 2019

ओसामा का बेटा हमजा बिन लादेन
India News

पाक सेना के संरक्षण में रह रहा था ओसामा का बेटा हमजा: भारतीय रक्षा विशेषज्ञ

15 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

संतोष गंगवार बोले- नौकरी की नहीं, उत्तर भारतीयों में योग्यता की कमी

केंद्रीय श्रम और रोजगार मंत्री संतोष गंगवार ने कहा कि देश में नौकरियों की कमी नहीं है बल्कि उत्तर भारत के लोगों में योग्यता की कमी है।

15 सितंबर 2019

नागिन डांस 1:18

'नागिन डांस' के दौरान अचानक हुई शख्स की मौत , गणेश विसर्जन के दौरान हुआ हादसा

15 सितंबर 2019

इडली 1:31

चूल्हे पर इडली बनाकर 1 रुपये में बेचती थीं ये बुजुर्ग महिला, अब मिला गैस कनेक्शन

15 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:16

अमेरिका के ह्यूस्टन में 50 हजार भारतीयों को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी, साथ आ सकते हैं ट्रंप

15 सितंबर 2019

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका 2:01

धर्मशाला में भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका का पहला टी-20 मैच आज

15 सितंबर 2019

Related

के चंद्रशेखर राव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुख्यमंत्री के कुत्ते की मौत, दो डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

15 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

जन्मदिन पर सरदार सरोवर जाएंगे मोदी, गुजरात दौरे पर मां का लेंगे आशीर्वाद

15 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना
India News

पाक को सिर्फ पंजाबी मुस्लिम जवानों की चिंता, पहले सात सैनिकों की शव लावारिस छोड़े थे

15 सितंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

एनसीपी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार ने की पाकिस्तान की प्रशंसा, कहा- वहां मिला सत्कार 

15 सितंबर 2019

नक्सली
India News

महाराष्ट्र: गढ़चिरौली मुठभेड़ में दो नक्सली ढेर, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

15 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इसलिए पी चिदंबरम न्यायिक के बजाय चाहते थे पुलिस हिरासत, जानें दोनों के बीच क्या है अंतर

15 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited