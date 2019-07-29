शहर चुनें

Senior Andhra Pradesh Congress leader and former state minister Mukesh Goud passes away in Hyderabad

आंध्र प्रदेश के वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता मुकेश गौड़ का हैदराबाद में निधन, कैंसर से थे पीड़ित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 07:23 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेता मुकेश गौड़ (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस नेता मुकेश गौड़ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश में कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व राज्य मंत्री मुकेश गौड़ का आज हैदराबाद में निधन हो गया। वह कैंसर से पीड़ित थे। तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री के चंद्रशेखर राव समेत कई नेताओं ने पूर्व मंत्री के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया। इससे पहले रविवार को कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता जयपाल रेड्डी का भी खराब तबीयत के चलते निधन हो गया था। 
mukesh goud passed away mukesh goud death congress leader andhra pradesh
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

