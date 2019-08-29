गुजरात: समुद्री रास्ते भारत में घुसपैठ की ताक में पाक कमांडो, कांडला बंदरगाह पर बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा

Security enhanced at the Kandla port in view of inputs that 'Pakistani commando are likely to infiltrate into Indian territory through Kutchh area, through sea route to create communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat.' pic.twitter.com/viGS1MqDrZ— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019
बयान में नौजवानों से अपील की गई है कि वे विरोधी शक्तियों, शत्रुओं और गैर जिम्मेदार मीडिया के बहकावे में आकर सोशल मीडिया पर आधारहीन समाचारों और अफवाहों को प्रकाशित करने से बचें।
29 अगस्त 2019