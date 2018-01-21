Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   Seal on India's commitment to nuclear non-proliferation: PM

दुनिया में बढ़ा भारत का कद, परमाणु अप्रसार के प्रति प्रतिबद्धता पर लगी मुहर: पीएम

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली   Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 01:10 AM IST
Seal on India's commitment to nuclear non-proliferation: PM
pm modi
परमाणु समूहों में शामिल किया जाना भारत के अप्रसार के प्रति प्रतिबद्धता का सबूत है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर परमाणु अप्रसार के प्रति भारत की गंभीरता को दोहराया है। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि प्रतिष्ठित परमाणु समूहों में भारत को शामिल किए जाने से देश में अप्रसार को सख्ती से लागू किए जाने की प्रतिबद्धता की पुष्टि हुई है। पीएम ने यह बात भारत के आस्ट्रेलिया समूह (एजी) का सदस्य बनने की मौके पर कही है। 

RELATED

पीएम ने कहा, इससे परमाणु अप्रसार के क्षेत्र में भारत का कद बढ़ा है। साथ ही इससे अहम औद्योगिक मामलों में बढ़त मिलेगी। मोदी ने ट्वीट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया और और निर्यात नियंत्रण से जुड़े ऑस्ट्रेलिया समूह के सदस्य देशों को भारत का समर्थन करने के लिए धन्यवाद भी दिया। उन्होंने कहा है कि पिछले दो साल में एमटीसीआर समझौता और ऑस्ट्रेलिया समूह में भारत की सदस्यता से एक बार फिर परमाणु अप्रसार को लेकर देश की साख वैश्विक शांति और सुरक्षा को लेकर प्रतिबद्धता की पुष्टि हुई है।
pm modi non-proliferation commitment nuclear

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

padmaavat release on 25 january but Big challenge to get back the budget
Bollywood

250 ‌करोड़ के बजट में बनी 'पद्मावत' के सामने आई एक और मुश्किल, हो सकता है करोड़ों का नुकसान

20 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestant arshi khan signs a film starring Baahubali star prabhas
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस कॉमनर की किस्मत खुली, बड़े बजट की फिल्म में रोमांस करेंगे 'बाहुबली'

20 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestants ready for bollywood and television debut
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इन 7 कंटेस्टेंट्स की खुली किस्मत, किसी को मिली फिल्म तो किसी को मिला शो

20 जनवरी 2018

Here Are Some Facts About The Rani Padmavati
Bollywood

फिल्म से पहले जान लें कौन हैं 'पद्मावती', 16 हजार दासियों के साथ जौहर करने पर क्यों हुईं थीं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

gully boy ranveer singh transformation body
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह को ये क्या हो गया कि दिखने लगे ऐसे, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर वायरल

20 जनवरी 2018

box office collection 1921 showing good collection kaalakaandi mukkabaaz
Bollywood

सलमान की इस हीरोइन से डरे लोग, 'कालाकांडी' और 'मुक्काबाज' को पीछे छोड़ा

20 जनवरी 2018

Preity Zinta is pregnant and hiding her BABY BUMP
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल की इस हीरोइन की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, छिपाने को हुईं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

Simple to bold Mandira Bedi fashion mantra can help you to get fashionable
Fashion street

45 की उम्र में 25 जैसा फिगर, इस एक्ट्रेस ने बिकनी में दिए ऐसे पोज, बीच पर लगी आग

20 जनवरी 2018

taapsee panuu and saqib saleem starrer film dil juunglee first song
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म का पहला गाना 'नचले ना' रिलीज, एक दिन में 30 लाख लोगों ने देखा

20 जनवरी 2018

Unknown facts about Deepika Padukone look in Padmaavat film
Fashion street

400 किलो सोने से लदकर दीपिका बनीं 'पद्मावती', 1 घंटे तक पहनती रहती थीं गहने

20 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Hole in Air India aircraft by hitting the bird during landing in Guwahati
India News

गुवाहाटी में लैंडिंग के दौरान पक्षी टकराने से विमान में हुआ छेद

मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री नोंगथोम्बम बिरेन सिंह समेत 160 यात्रियों के साथ शुक्रवार को गुवाहाटी हवाई अड्डे पर उतर रहे एयर इंडिया के विमान के साथ दुर्घटना हो गई।

21 जनवरी 2018

passport service under every 50 km range for every citizen of india
India News

हर व्यक्ति को 50 किमी के दायरे में मिलेगी पासपोर्ट सुविधा

20 जनवरी 2018

CJI Dipak Misra to hear cbi special judge loya case
India News

जस्टिस लोया केस: बेंच में बड़ा बदलाव, चार जजों के विरोध के बाद अब खुद सुनवाई करेंगे CJI

20 जनवरी 2018

Bihar on alert after after bomb found life threat to Dalai Lama
India News

बौद्धों के पवित्र स्थल महाबोधि मंदिर को दहलाने की साजिश, निशाने पर थे दलाईलामा

20 जनवरी 2018

Minister satyapal singh denied Darwin's Theory of Evolution of humans 
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने डार्विन की थ्योरी को बताया गलत, कहा- इंसान बंदर नहीं थे

20 जनवरी 2018

army wives welfare association brings packaged water bottle Sena Jal at Rs 6 each
India News

'सेना जल' सिर्फ 6 रुपये में, भारतीय सेना के परिवारों ने तैयार किया

20 जनवरी 2018

kumar vishwas said, Its very unfortunate and sad the action against 20 AAP MLA
India News

AAP विधायकों के मामले पर बोले कुमार विश्वास- CM के विशेषाधिकार की वजह से रहा चुप

20 जनवरी 2018

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu slippers got missing when he visits BJP MP house for meeting
India News

जब उप-राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडु की चप्पलें हो गईं चोरी, जानें फिर क्या हुआ

20 जनवरी 2018

The ritual 'Halwa Ceremony' attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
India News

बजट 2018 काउंटडाउन शुरूः वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने बांटा हलवा, प्रिंट के लिए गया बजट डॉक्यूमेंट

20 जनवरी 2018

Shivsena and TMC stand beside Arvind Kejriwal on disqualification of 20 MLAs
India News

शिवसेना और TMC ने किया AAP का समर्थन, ममता बोलीं-EC ने विधायकों को नहीं दिया सुनवाई का मौका

20 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

सीएम के विशेषाधिकार की बात कह कर मुझे चुप करा दिया गया: कुमार विश्वास

ऑफिस ऑफ प्रॉफिट मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने आप के 20 विधायकों की सदस्यता रद्द कर दी।

20 जनवरी 2018

UNKNOWN AND INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT GUJARAT EX CM ANANDI BEN PATEL 4:20

आनंदीबेन पटेल बनेंगी इस राज्य की गवर्नर, देखिए उनका राजनीतिक सफर

20 जनवरी 2018

Explosive found near Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya of Bihar 3:00

बोधगया को दहलाने की कोशिश नाकाम, तीन विस्फोटक मिले

20 जनवरी 2018

Watch: Stag rescued from canal of Gosikhurd dam 1:30

VIDEO: इसे नहर से बाहर निकालने में वन विभाग के छूटे पसीने

20 जनवरी 2018

Attack helicopter Rudra to make maiden appearance in Republic Day Parade 3:14

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में पहली बार दिखेगा ‘रुद्र’ का जलवा

20 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

interview of pm narendra modi after become prime minister important points
India News

पीएम मोदी इंटरव्यू: दिए 'कूटनीति से लेकर राजनीति' तक के सवालों का जवाब

20 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi gave gift to West UP, this city joined the list of smart cities
Meerut

PM मोदी ने वेस्ट यूपी को दिया तोहफा, स्मार्ट सिटी की लिस्ट में शामिल हुआ ये शहर

19 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi tops in election rally but fails in border security issue says Randeep Surjewala
India News

चुनावी सभा में अव्वल प्रधानमंत्री सीमा सुरक्षा में फेल: रणदीप सुरजेवाला

18 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi and Amit Shah Explain the allegations of VHP leader Pravin Togadia Saya Shiv Sena
India News

शिवसेना का मोदी-शाह पर हमला, कहा- तोगड़िया मामले पर दें जवाब

18 जनवरी 2018

Chirag wants to be scientist, 8th student call, Modi Yogi visits only once
Meerut

वैज्ञानिक बनना चाहता है चिराग, 8वीं के इस छात्र की पुकार- मोदी-योगी एक बार जरूर आएं गांव

18 जनवरी 2018

Israel pm Benjamin netnayahu pays tribute to those who lost life in 26/11 Mumbai attack
India News

मुंबई: भारतीय CEO से मिले नेतन्याहू, 26/11 पीड़ितों को देंगे श्रद्धांजलि

18 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.