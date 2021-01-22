Home ›   India News ›   sc uphold order of allahabad hc which grant bail to azam khan his son wife in alleged land dispute case

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से आजम और उनके बेटे को मिली राहत, इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को रखा बरकरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Jan 2021 12:25 PM IST
पिता आजम खां के साथ अब्दुल्ला आजम (फाइल फोटो)
पिता आजम खां के साथ अब्दुल्ला आजम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय के उस आदेश को बरकरार रखा है जिसमें समाजवादी पार्टी के सांसद आजम खान, उनके बेटे अब्दुल्ला आजम खान और पत्नी डॉ. तंजेन फातिमा को एक भूमि विवाद मामले में उनकी कथित संलिप्तता में जमानत दी गई है।
भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश (सीजेआई) शरद अरविंद बोबडे की अध्यक्षता वाली शीर्ष अदालत की तीन न्यायाधीशों की पीठ ने उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा दायर अपील को खारिज कर दिया और तीनों को राहत दी।


 

india news national supreme court allahabad high court azam khan samajwadi party

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

