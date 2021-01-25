Home ›   India News ›   sc refuses to entertain plea seeking to ensure free fair assembly elections in west bengal in 2021 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बंगाल में निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराने को लेकर दाखिल याचिका पर विचार से किया इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 12:47 PM IST
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो)
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को पश्चिम बंगाल में निष्पक्ष और स्वतंत्र चुनाव करवाने की मांग को लेकर दाखिल याचिका पर सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया। याचिका में राज्य के विपक्षी दल के नेताओं को सुरक्षा देने की मांग की गई थी। याचिका में कहा गया था कि बंगाल में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्या हो रही है। रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों के फर्जी मतादाता पत्र बनाए गए हैं। हिंदुओं को धमकाया जा रहा है।
