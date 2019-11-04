दिल्ली के प्रदूषण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र और राज्य को फटकार, कहा- सभ्य देशों में ऐसा नहीं होता

Supreme Court on air pollution: 'It is not the way we can live. "Centre should do.. state should do" cant go on. This is too much. No room is safe to live in this city, even in homes. We are losing precious years of our lives due to this.” https://t.co/GXEzwdMhLv— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019
साल 1992 में बाबरी मस्जिद को ढहाए जाने से पहले ही तत्कालीन केंद्र सरकार केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों को अयोध्या भेजकर इसे रोक सकती थी। यहां तक कि उत्तर प्रदेश में राष्ट्रपति शासन भी लगाया जा सकता था।
4 नवंबर 2019