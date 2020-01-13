शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC issue notice to Centre on petition challenging IBC amendment, court ask to maintain status quo

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आईबीसी कानून को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर केंद्र को भेजा नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 12:59 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को केंद्र सरकार को वकील ऐश्वर्या सिन्हा और श्रीजन सिन्हा की याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद नोटिस जारी किया है। वकीलों ने 28 दिसंबर, 2019 के नए आईबीसी (दिवाला और दिवालियापन संहिता) संशोधन को अदालत में चुनौती दी है। अदालत ने पक्षकारों से मामले में अगली सुनवाई तक यथास्थिति बनाए रखने के लिए कहा है।
विज्ञापन

अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू: हाईकोर्ट ने व्हॉट्सएप और गूगल से मांगा जवाब, सबूतों के संरक्षण के लिए भेजा नोटिस

13 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर में सभी महिलाओं के प्रवेश पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू

13 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गणतंत्र दिवस: दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर सात दिन तक दो घंटे नहीं होगा उड़ानों का परिचालन

13 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
सबरीमाला मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर में सभी महिलाओं के प्रवेश पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज से

13 जनवरी 2020

Maradu flat Jain Coral Cove complex demolished through controlled implosion
India News

अवैध निर्माण को कड़ा संदेश: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद कोच्चि की चारों इमारतों को गिराया गया

12 जनवरी 2020

गोएयर का विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जमीन से 50 फुट ऊपर था विमान, रनवे नहीं देख पाया पायलट, घास पर की थी लैंडिंग

11 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
supreme court central government challenging status quo
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

neha kakkar
Bollywood

14 फरवरी को तय हुई आदित्य नारायण और नेहा कक्कड़ की शादी, सामने आई कार्ड की तस्वीर!

13 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

यूपी में पुलिस आयुक्त प्रणाली लागू, सुजीत पांडेय लखनऊ और आलोक सिंह नोएडा कमिश्नर होंगे

13 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य पर एलसीए नेवी
India News

जल्द विक्रमादित्य पर तैनात होगा 'स्वदेशी रक्षक', चीन-पाक के 'थंडरबर्ड' को पलक झपकते कर देगा खत्म

13 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

'Chhapaak' और 'Tanhaji' को मिला वीकेंड का फायदा, तीन दिन में जुटा लिए इतने करोड़

13 जनवरी 2020

संजू सैमसन और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

जिसके छक्के से झूमे थे कोहली, खड़े होकर बजाई थीं तालियां, दो दिन बाद वो ही टीम से बाहर

13 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
बस और ट्रक में लगाई आग
Kanpur

कन्नौज बस हादसे में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, इस वजह से अंदर फंसकर जिंदा जले यात्री, बस में नहीं था...

13 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज ने सिद्धार्थ को फिर मारे थप्पड़, गले लगाया और कहा- 'मैं शो नहीं तुम्हें जीतना चाहती हूं'

13 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू में हुई हिंसा पर कांग्रेस ने सरकार को घेरा
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसा: नकाबपोश लड़की की हुई पहचान, आइशी घोष से आज पूछताछ कर सकती है दिल्ली पुलिस

13 जनवरी 2020

Raveena Tandon
Bollywood

जेएनयू हिंसा पर आया रवीना टंडन का बयान, छात्रों से पूछा ये सवाल

13 जनवरी 2020

Kareena Kapoor
Bollywood

'तैमूर की नैनी को हर महीने मिलते हैं डेढ़ लाख', इस सवाल पर करीना कपूर ने दिया ये जवाब

13 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कार्ति चिदंबरम ने रजिस्ट्री में जमा किए 20 करोड़ रुपये मांगे वापस, 17 को सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम की याचिका पर उच्चतम न्यायालय 17 जनवरी को सुनवाई करेगा।

13 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sharad Pawar met Anurag Thakur
India News

वित्त राज्यमंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर से मिले शरद पवार, पीएमसी बैंक को लेकर की बातचीत

13 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
India News

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग को वीवीपैट स्लिप के निरीक्षण की मांग वाली याचिका पर जवाब देने को कहा

13 जनवरी 2020

सनी देओल
India News

सनी देओल हुए लापता, पठानकोट में लगे गुमशुदगी के पोस्टर

13 जनवरी 2020

आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य पर एलसीए नेवी
India News

जल्द विक्रमादित्य पर तैनात होगा 'स्वदेशी रक्षक', चीन-पाक के 'थंडरबर्ड' को पलक झपकते कर देगा खत्म

13 जनवरी 2020

आनंद महिंद्रा
India News

दिव्यांग बुजुर्ग के इस कारनामे को देखकर बोले आनंद महिंद्रा ‘करेंगे साथ काम’

13 जनवरी 2020

पुस्तक मेला, प्रगति मैदान
India News

पुस्तक मेले की संस्कृति लेखकों और प्रकाशकों के लिए एक स्वर्णिम युग

13 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा दफ्तर पर अज्ञात लोगों ने आग लगा दी
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा कार्यालय में लगी आग, पार्टी ने टीएमसी पर लगाया आरोप

13 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएए पर चिदंबरम की पीएम मोदी को सलाह, पांच आलोचकों को चुनें और उनसे करें बहस

13 जनवरी 2020

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नागरिकता कानून का विरोध भाजपा के लिए फायदेमंद, 'श्री 420' हारेंगे दिल्ली चुनाव: स्वामी

13 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

सनी देओल हुए लापता, पठानकोट में लगे गुमशुदगी के पोस्टर

सनी देओल लापता हो गए हैं। उनकी गुमशुदगी के पोस्टर पठानकोट में लगाए गए हैं। सनी गुरदासपुर से सांसद हैं। उनके लोकसभा क्षेत्र के लोग उनसे काफी नाराज हैं।

13 जनवरी 2020

आनंद महिंद्रा 3:30

दिव्यांग बुजुर्ग के इस कारनामे को देखकर बोले आनंद महिंद्रा ‘करेंगे साथ काम’

13 जनवरी 2020

ईरान-अमेरिका में तनाव 1:18

ईरान -अमेरिका तनाव : बगदाद में अमेरिकी ठिकाने पर रॉकेट से हमला, चार लोग घायल

13 जनवरी 2020

हीरे पर मोदी 2:36

सूरत में हीरा व्यापारी आकाश सलिया का कारनामा, असली हीरे से भारत के नक्श पर उकेरा पीएम मोदी का चेहरा

13 जनवरी 2020

बीएसनल 1:05

BSNL ने नया ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान किया पेश, मिलेगा 1500 जीबी डाटा

12 जनवरी 2020

Related

कांग्रेस नेता देबब्रत सैकिया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस का असम सीएम को ऑफर, हमारी मदद से बनाएं सीएए विरोधी सरकार

13 जनवरी 2020

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज को प्रणाम करते पीएम मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी की तुलना छत्रपति शिवाजी से, किताब पर मचा घमासान

13 जनवरी 2020

पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष बोले- संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने वालों को यूपी की तरह मारेंगे गोली

13 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

13 जनवरी 2020

एसटीपीआई महानिदेशक डॉ. ओंकार राय
India News

एसटीपीआई महानिदेशक डॉ. ओंकार राय ने कहा- स्टार्टअप से बढ़ाएंगे छोटे शहरों में रोजगार

13 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव : सात घंटे चली भाजपा कोर कमेटी की बैठक, उम्मीदवारों के नाम पर हुई चर्चा

13 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited