सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केरल कांग्रेस सांसद राजमोहन उन्नीथन की याचिका को किया खारिज

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, told Supreme Court that a joint meeting between Home Secretary and Chief Secretaries of Kerala & Karnataka was held. An agreement was arrived and protocol for passage for urgent medical treatment at the interstate border at Palapadi. https://t.co/GcgZNwO85C— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020
