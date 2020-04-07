शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केरल कांग्रेस सांसद राजमोहन उन्नीथन की याचिका को किया खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 07 Apr 2020 12:47 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने केरल कांग्रेस सांसद राजमोहन उन्नीथन की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। याचिका में उन्होंने कर्नाटक सरकार को कर्नाटक-केरल सीमा खोलने के लिए निर्देश देने की मांग की थी। जिससे एंबुलेंस और अन्य आपातकालीन वाहनों की आवाजाही और केरल में आवश्यक वस्तुओं के परिवहन के लिए अनुमति दी जा सके।
सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने शीर्ष अदालत से कहा कि केरल और कर्नाटक के गृह सचिव और मुख्य सचिवों के बीच एक संयुक्त बैठक हुई। पालापडी में अंतरराज्यीय सीमा पर तत्काल चिकित्सा उपचार के लिए एक समझौता किया गया था।



 
supreme court congress mp karnataka government essential items

