शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   SC directs Centre State govts to continue providing old age pension mask sanitisers to all senior citizens

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्देश- वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को समय पर दें पेंशन, मास्क, सैनिटाइजर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Aug 2020 11:14 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों को निर्देश दिया कि वे कोविड-19 संकट के दौरान अकेले रहने वाले सभी वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को समय पर वृद्धावस्था पेंशन, मास्क, सैनिटाइजर और आवश्यक अच्छी और सेवाएं प्रदान करना जारी रखें।
विज्ञापन


 
नीट व जेईई प्रवेश परीक्षा - कैसे एक अंक का अंतर प्रभावित करता है आपकी रैंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
supreme court central government state government covid 19 senior citizen

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सोना
Bazar

सोने का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ प्रदर्शन जारी, चांदी भी हुई महंगी, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

4 अगस्त 2020

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

एक साल में बदल गया कश्मीर का चेहरा, अलगाववाद की निकली हवा, गायब हो गए पत्थरबाज

4 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
Coronavirus Vaccine Update
Health & Fitness

Corona Vaccine: भारत में बन रही इस वैक्सीन पर दुनियाभर की नजर, कई दिग्गज देश संपर्क में

4 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में नया मोड़, जीजा ने दिवंगत अभिनेता को मैसेज कर कहा था- 'मेरी पत्नी को अपनी समस्याओं से दूर रखो'

4 अगस्त 2020

अरबाज खान और मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

इस वजह से हुआ था अरबाज खान और मलाइका अरोड़ा का तलाक, इंटरव्यू में किया था खुलासा

4 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
रिया चक्रवर्ती और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: लापता नहीं हुईं रिया चक्रवर्ती, वकील ने कहा- जांच का अधिकार बिहार पुलिस को नहीं

4 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत के रूममेट और दोस्त सिद्धार्थ पिठानी ने कई खुलासे किए हैं
Bollywood

'दिशा सालियन की मौत की खबर सुनकर बेहोश हो गए थे सुशांत', दोस्त का खुलासा- पूरा दिन रोते रहे

4 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: शव की तस्वीरों में भी था राज, बिहार पुलिस ने शुरू की साइबर सेल के ट्वीट की तफ्तीश

4 अगस्त 2020

संजय निरुपम और एसपी विनय तिवारी
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: पटना एसपी को जबरन क्वारंटीन किए जाने पर भड़के संजय निरुपम, बोले- 'बीएमसी और मुंबई पुलिस पगला गए हैं'

4 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन
Health & Fitness

Corona Vaccine: क्या अमीर देशों को पहले मिलेगी कोरोना वैक्सीन और गरीब देश रह जाएंगे पीछे?

4 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited