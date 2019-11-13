शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC deliver verdict on contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi Along with Rafale review petitions

राफेल मामला: राहुल गांधी के 'चौकीदार चोर है' बयान पर भी कल आएगा सुप्रीम फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 12:28 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi - फोटो : [email protected]
ख़बर सुनें
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय गुरुवार को राफेल मामले की समीक्षा याचिकाओं पर फैसला देने के साथ इसी मामले से जुड़े कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ दर्ज मानहानि मामले में भी फैसला सुनाएगा। बता दें कि भाजपा नेता मीनाक्षी लेखी ने यह मामला दर्ज कराया था।
विज्ञापन
 
हालांकि पूर्व की सुनवाई में कोर्ट ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ की गई राहुल गांधी की 'चौकीदार चोर है' की टिप्पणी को गलत ठहराया था। बता दें राहुल गांधी ने इसके बाद इस बयान के साथ शीर्ष अदालत से इसे 'गैर-इरादतन, गैर-इरादतन और अनजाने में दिया गया' बताते हुए माफी भी मांगी थी।

 
SSC और गवर्नमेंट जॉब्स की तैयारी अब क्लासरूम में बिल्कुल फ्री | ज्वाइन करें अभी सफलता क्लास का फाउंडेशन कोर्स | आज ही कॉल करें:- 011-40146084.
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

rashifal
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

13 नवंबर 2019

Delhi Government Recruitment 2019 know how to apply for Project Assistant,Accountant Various Posts
Government Jobs

Delhi Government: महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग में भर्तियां, बिना लिखित परीक्षा होगा चयन

12 नवंबर 2019

डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, मिनटों में खत्म हुई 16 जिंदगियां, तस्वीरें बयां कर रही दर्द

12 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Government Jobs

रेलवे में लगातार हो रहीं बंपर भर्तियां, अब 10वीं पास के लिए 4,103 पदों पर निकली नौकरी

13 नवंबर 2019

accident on eastern peripheral expressway
Delhi NCR

ग्रेनो हादसा: बेटियों के शव सड़क पर पड़े थे, नजदीक से गुजर गए पिता और भाई, पता भी न चला

12 नवंबर 2019

Sarkari Naukri UPPCL Recruitment 2019 know how to apply for Personnel Officer Posts
Government Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश बिजली विभाग में नौकरी का मौका, आवेदन के लिए बस एक दिन बाकी

13 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
supreme court rahul gandhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

aarti singh
Bollywood

Unseen वीडियो: इस अभिनेता को 'जिगर का टुकड़ा' मानती हैं आरती, बिपाशा ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

13 नवंबर 2019

इस्राइल ने जारी किया वीडियो
World

इस्राइल में फलस्तीनी आतंकियों ने दागी मिसाइलें, वीडियो आया सामने

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: रेस्त्रां में महिला पर युवकों ने की अश्लील टिप्पणी, पति के सिर पर फोड़ी बीयर की बोतल

13 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेसी नेताओं के साथ उद्धव ठाकरे की बैठक जारी, भाजपा भी सक्रिय

13 नवंबर 2019

kbc
Bollywood

KBC 11: क्रिकेट से जुड़े इस सवाल का जवाब नहीं दे पाए अजीत कुमार, 7 करोड़ रुपये जीतने से चूके

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र का सत्ता संग्राम: 59 साल में तीसरा राष्ट्रपति शासन, इस बार अब तक क्या-क्या हुआ

13 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मंदिर निर्माण के लिए नया ट्रस्ट बनाने की राह आसान नहीं, पुराने तीन के बीच खींचतान शुरू

13 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अयोध्या : जमीन को लेकर अब नहीं होगी कोई लिखा-पढ़ी, सीधे बनेगा राम मंदिर

13 नवंबर 2019

विहिप के अंतरराष्ट्री उपाध्यक्ष चंपत राय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विश्व हिंदू परिषद का राम मंदिर अभियान खत्म, अब घर वापसी अभियान में जुटेगा संगठन

13 नवंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

अयोध्या पर फैसले के दिन यूपी में रहा ‘रामराज’, अफसर भी 'शून्य' अपराध देख हैरान

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मधु कोड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मधु कोड़ा को अयोग्य ठहराए जाने के विरोध में दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट राजी

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मधु कोड़ा की उस याचिका पर सुनवाई करने के लिए बुधवार को राजी हो गया। अपनी याचिका में उन्होंने चुनाव खर्च का ब्यौरा न देने की वजह से 2017 में निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा उन्हें अयोग्य ठहराए जाने को चुनौती दी है।

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
BS Yediyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा को छह विधायकों की दरकार, 'सुप्रीम' फैसले से भाजपा की बढ़ी चिंता

13 नवंबर 2019

Karnataka disqualified mla live update supreme court verdict
India News

कर्नाटक: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, अयोग्य करार दिए गए 17 विधायक अब चुनाव लड़ सकेंगे

13 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

राफेल, राहुल और सबरीमला मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुनाएगा फैसला

13 नवंबर 2019

सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर प्रदूषण मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को नोटिस

13 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने बदला ट्विटर का बायो
India News

'महाराष्ट्र के सेवक' बने देवेंद्र फडणवीस, ट्विटर प्रोफाइल में किया बदलाव

13 नवंबर 2019

केरल के सीएम पिनाराई विजयन के साथ सेल्फी लेते दिव्यांग चित्रकार प्रणव बालासुब्रमण्यन
India News

केरल: पैरों से पेंटिंग बनाकर जीती राशि राहत कोष में दी, फिर मुख्यमंत्री के साथ ली सेल्फी

13 नवंबर 2019

jagga and kaliya
India News

लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज हुई सिर से जुड़े जग्गा-कालिया काे अलग करने की सर्जरी

13 नवंबर 2019

electoral bond
India News

चुनावी चंदा: भाजपा को मिला 743 करोड़, कांग्रेस सहित छह राष्ट्रीय पार्टियों से तिगुना

13 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेसी नेताओं के साथ उद्धव ठाकरे की बैठक जारी, भाजपा भी सक्रिय

13 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

कर्नाटक के 17 विधायकों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी अयोग्य ठहराया लेकिन लड़ सकेंगे चुनाव

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस और जनता दल सेक्युलर के 17 अयोग्य विधायकों की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला सुना दिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि अयोग्य करार दिए गए 17 विधायक अब चुनाव लड़ सकेंगे।

13 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण 2:19

फिर हुआ दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सांस लेना दूभर, प्रदूषण का स्तर इमरजेंसी तक पहुंचने की आशंका

13 नवंबर 2019

एमपी में युवक को बचाया 1:04

मध्य प्रदेश के डबरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर बिजली की लाइन पर लटका युवक | बामुश्किल जीआरपी ने बचाई जान

13 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 5:55

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी संकट के बीच राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू, अब आगे क्या ?

12 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:10

विकल्प हमने नहीं भाजपा ने खत्म किया: उद्धव ठाकरे

12 नवंबर 2019

Related

भूत के वेश में राह चलते लोगों को डराता युवक
India News

बंगलूरू में भूत बन कर डराने के आरोप में सात यूट्यूबर गिरफ्तार

13 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

13 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र का सत्ता संग्राम: 59 साल में तीसरा राष्ट्रपति शासन, इस बार अब तक क्या-क्या हुआ

13 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अंगदान के लिए भारत में अब भी हिचक, हर साल पांच लाख लोगों की मौत

13 नवंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ब्रिक्स शिखर सम्मेलन आज से, आतंक विरोधी सहयोग बढ़ाने पर रहेगा पीएम मोदी का फोकस

13 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मंदिर निर्माण के लिए नया ट्रस्ट बनाने की राह आसान नहीं, पुराने तीन के बीच खींचतान शुरू

13 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited