राफेल मामला: राहुल गांधी के 'चौकीदार चोर है' बयान पर भी कल आएगा सुप्रीम फैसला

Rahul Gandhi had later tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for his "unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent" linking of the top court order on Rafale, with his "chowkidar chor hai" slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. https://t.co/cOMVdscn7i— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मधु कोड़ा की उस याचिका पर सुनवाई करने के लिए बुधवार को राजी हो गया। अपनी याचिका में उन्होंने चुनाव खर्च का ब्यौरा न देने की वजह से 2017 में निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा उन्हें अयोग्य ठहराए जाने को चुनौती दी है।
13 नवंबर 2019