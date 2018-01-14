This was a first of its kind incident & a black day for us. The Chief Justice of India should have looked into the matter beforehand. He should have called a meeting to handle things: Delhi Bar Association #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/j6XyXypwr2— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018
People of India have big faith in the sacred institution & the said faith shouldn't be even touched by any act of anyone & judicial discipline should be maintained at any cost: Co-ordiantion Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi #SupremeCourt— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018
We request Hon Chief Justice of India & all other judges of Supreme Court to put their house in order. We believe this incident occurred in absence of any legal mechanism to resolve such issues: Co-ordiantion Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi #SupremeCourt— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018
If the matter isn't resolved in 7-10 days, we will call all the Bar Associations of India, hold discussions with them and take to the streets, if it comes to that, in order to make people aware: Delhi Bar Association #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/YzXxPisPLm— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018
जस्टिस लोया मौत मामले में उनके बेटे अनुज लोया सामने आए और कहा कि पिता की मौत पर किसी पर कोई शक नहीं है।
14 जनवरी 2018
