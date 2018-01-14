Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   SC crisis Delhi Bar Association calls it a black day said CJI should have kept his house in order

SC विवाद: दिल्ली बार एसो. ने बताया 'काला दिवस', नहीं सुलझा विवाद तो सड़कों पर उतरेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 06:12 PM IST
SC crisis Delhi Bar Association calls it a black day said CJI should have kept his house in order
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार वरिष्ठतम जजों ने शुक्रवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चीफ जस्टिस के बाद चार वरिष्ठतम जजों के प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस और चीफ जस्टिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठाने के बाद न्यायपालिका पर सबकी निगाहें टिक गई हैं। हालांकि प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करनेवाले जजों ने कहा है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कोई संकट नहीं है और समाधान जल्द निकल जाएगा। लेकिन दिल्ली की सभी जिला अदालत बार एसोसिएशन की समन्वय समिति और दिल्ली बार एसोसिएशन ने इस मामले पर अपना बयान जारी किया है। बयान में कहा गया है कि चीफ जस्टिस को पहले ही मामले का समाधान करना चाहिए था और भविष्य में ऐसी घटना नहीं हो इसके लिए कोई व्यवस्था बनानी चाहिए। दिल्ली बार एसोसिएशन ने तो मामले के जल्द समाधान नहीं होने पर सड़कों पर उतरने की धमकी दे डाली है। 

दिल्ली बार एसोसिएशन ने कहा है कि, 'यह अपनी तरह की पहली घटना थी और हम सबके लिए एक 'काला दिवस' था। भारत के चीफ जस्टिस को इस मामले को पहले ही निपटना चाहिए था। उन्हें स्थिति को संभालने के लिए एक बैठक बुलानी चाहिए थी।' 
 


दिल्ली की सभी जिला अदालत बार एसोसिएशन की समन्वय समिति का कहना है कि, 'हम मानते हैं कि भारत के माननीय चीफ जस्टिस को अदालत की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करनी चाहिए थी और 4 वरिष्ठ न्यायाधीशों की शिकायतों को भारत के माननीय मुख्य न्यायाधीश द्वारा तुरंत संबोधित किया जाना चाहिए था।' 

समन्वय समिति ने कहा है कि, 'भारत के लोगों को इस पवित्र संस्थान पर बहुत विश्वास है और उस विश्वास को किसी भी व्यक्ति के किसी भी कृत्य से नहीं छुआ जाना चाहिए और किसी भी कीमत पर न्यायिक अनुशासन बकरार रखा जाना चाहिए। 
 

RELATED

 
आगे पढ़ें

​दिल्ली बार एसोसिएशन की सड़क पर उतरने की धमकी
supreme court dipak mishra delhi bar association justice chelameswar supreme court judges sc judges revolt

Spotlight

Salman Khan show bigg boss 11 to get a shocking twist
Television

शिल्पा शिंदे के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर, करोड़ों वोट मिलने के बावजूद Bigg Boss लेंगे चौंकाने वाला फैसला

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant shilpa shinde viral pictures
Television

फिनाले से पहले Bigg Boss की इस कंटेस्टेंट की तस्वीरें वायरल, जीत पर लगा करोड़ों का सट्टा

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 Vikas Gupta gets eliminated, Hina khan and Shilpa shinde race for the trophy
Television

Bigg Boss 11: पुनीश के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट हुआ घर से Out, सलमान खान का सपोर्ट भी नहीं बचा पाया

14 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar share the experience when he wear pad in film padman
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार का बड़ा बयान, 'ट्विंकल ने बेटे आरव को पीरियड्स के बारे में सबकुछ बताया'

14 जनवरी 2018

kajol is all set to get her wax statue at madame tussauds in london
Bollywood

कटरीना-माधुरी के बाद अब मैडम तुसाद में नजर आएंगी ये एक्ट्रेस, शाहरुख के साथ है खास रिश्ता

14 जनवरी 2018

mumbai police umang 2018 aamir khan deepika padukone amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

सब्यसाची को छोड़ अनुष्का ने पहनी मनीष मल्होत्रा की ड्रेस, मुंबई पुलिस के सामने किया डांस

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde brother Ashutosh REACTS on Hina Khan comment call girl
Television

'कॉल गर्ल' कहने पर दुखा शिल्पा के भाई का दिल, दिया ऐसा बयान हिना को जिंदगी भर होगा पछतावा

14 जनवरी 2018

thugs of hindostan song practice prabhudeva aamir khan katrina kaif
Bollywood

'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' में साथ थिरकेंगे आमिर और कटरीना, प्रभुदेवा ने लगाई क्लास

14 जनवरी 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan PARTIES With Abhishek ex girlfriend Karisma Kapoor
Bollywood

जब ऐश्वर्या के सामने आ खड़ी हुईं पति की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड करिश्मा कपूर, अभिषेक ने ऐसे संभाली बात

14 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat ban trend on social media dont kill padmavati
Bollywood

फिल्म बैन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा, बोले- 'पद्मावती को मत मारो'

14 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Justice Loya son Anuj Loya didnt want any probe in case
India News

जस्टिस लोया के बेटे ने कहा- हमें किसी पर शक नहीं, परिवार को परेशान न करें

जस्टिस लोया मौत मामले में उनके बेटे अनुज लोया सामने आए और कहा कि पिता की मौत पर किसी पर कोई शक नहीं है।

14 जनवरी 2018

congress president Rahul Gandhi slams bjp for India's migrant workers passport issue
India News

नारंगी पासपोर्ट पर राहुल खफा, बोले- एक बार फिर भाजपा की भेदभावपूर्ण सोच का पता चला

14 जनवरी 2018

Congress take a dig at PM modi and netanyahu meeting is Hugplomacy 
India News

मोदी के नेतन्याहू को गले लगाने पर कांग्रेस ने उड़ाया मजाक, भाजपा बोली- नीच मानसिकता

14 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court crisis: retired judges write open letter to CJI Dipak Mishra
India News

SC के जजों को मिला पूर्व जजों का साथ, CJI को खुला खत लिखकर आपत्तियों को बताया जायज

14 जनवरी 2018

Rest 21 judges from 4 in Supreme court will meet CJI in next week
India News

क्यों आना पड़ा चार जजों को जनता के सामने? अब बताएंगे SC के 21 जज

14 जनवरी 2018

ten historic facts why teen murti of delhi will add name hiafa
India News

10 Facts: तीन मूर्ती चौक क्यों हो रहा है 'हाइफा'? ये है ऐतिहासिक दावा

14 जनवरी 2018

Things to know about barak missile
India News

नेतन्याहू का तोहफा: 'बराक' से होगा दुश्मन खाक

14 जनवरी 2018

Gujarat: Protest against BJP MLA Ganpatsinh Vasava by Adivasi  
India News

गुजरात: भाजपा मंत्री के काफिले पर पथराव, आदिवासियों के विरोध के बाद बीच में ही छोड़ा कार्यक्रम

14 जनवरी 2018

Dushyant Dave alleged Loya Case Justice Arun Mishra of having relationship with BJP
India News

दुष्यंत दवे ने कहा- भाजपा के करीबी हैं लोया केस के जज अरुण मिश्रा

14 जनवरी 2018

SC judges revolt: bar association members arrive at justice chelameswar residence
India News

जस्टिस चेलामेश्वर से मिलकर बार एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष बोले, 2-3 दिन में निकल जाएगा समाधान

14 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

मिलिए ओडिशा के इस मोगली से जिसके दोस्त हैं कोबरा और हाथी जैसे जानवर

ओडिशा के मयूरभंज का एक शख्स की दोस्ती जंगल के हर उस प्राणी से है जिससे हम और आप डरते हैं।

14 जनवरी 2018

know how to become a army officer 3:00

आप भी बनना चाहते हैं आर्मी ऑफिसर तो ये खबर जरूर देखें

14 जनवरी 2018

A terrible accident at the time of burning garbage in hamirpur 3:04

VIDEO: कूड़ा जलाते वक्त हुआ भयानक हादसा, 80 फीसदी जल गया शख्स

14 जनवरी 2018

International Kite Festival kicks off adding magic to sky 3:04

VIDEO: दिल को छू जाने वाला है हैदराबाद का ये नजारा

14 जनवरी 2018

Accused in the case of molestation vikas barala released a video in his favor 2:01

विकास बराला ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया वीडियो, खुद को बताया पीड़ित

14 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think Politics is not appropriate in matters of Supreme Court
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मामलों में राजनीति करना उचित नहीं

14 जनवरी 2018

Justice Loya son Anuj Loya didnt want any probe in case
India News

जस्टिस लोया के बेटे ने कहा- हमें किसी पर शक नहीं, परिवार को परेशान न करें

14 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court crisis: retired judges write open letter to CJI Dipak Mishra
India News

SC के जजों को मिला पूर्व जजों का साथ, CJI को खुला खत लिखकर आपत्तियों को बताया जायज

14 जनवरी 2018

SC judges revolt: bar association members arrive at justice chelameswar residence
India News

जस्टिस चेलामेश्वर से मिलकर बार एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष बोले, 2-3 दिन में निकल जाएगा समाधान

14 जनवरी 2018

Rest 21 judges from 4 in Supreme court will meet CJI in next week
India News

क्यों आना पड़ा चार जजों को जनता के सामने? अब बताएंगे SC के 21 जज

14 जनवरी 2018

Cabinet ministers should speak openly like judges: Yashwant Sinha
Noida

कैबिनेट मंत्रियों को भी जजों की तरह खुलकर बोलना चाहिए: यशवंत सिन्हा

14 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.