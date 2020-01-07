शहर चुनें

SC asks Centre to look PIL against RBI decision to exchange notes defaced by separatist groups

कश्मीरी अलगाववादियों द्वारा नोटों पर स्लोगन लिखने का मामला पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 01:47 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : social media
कश्मीरी अलगाववादियों ने दवारा साल 2013 में नोटों पर नारे लिखने का मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गया है। अदालत ने केंद्र सरकार को इस ममाले पर गौर करने के लिए कहा है क्योंकि यह राष्ट्र हित का हो सकता है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश एसए बोबडे के नेतृत्व वाली पीठ ने सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता से कहा कि वह इसपर दो हफ्ते के अंदर जवाब दें क्योंकि यह राष्ट्रहित का मामला है।
अदालत में इस मामले से संबंधित याचिका सतीश भारद्वाज ने दायर की है। उन्होंने आरबीआई द्वारा नोट बदलने को मंजूरी देने के खिलाफ सीबीआई जांच की मांग की है। भारद्वाज ने आरोप लगाया कि वह 2013 में आरबीआई और सीबीआई के पास गए थे लेकिन उन्हें कोई जवाब नहीं मिला।
supreme court public interest litigation reserve bank of india central government
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

