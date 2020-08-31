शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   SC allows states to grant benefit of reservation of seats to in service doctors in neet PG degree courses

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राज्यों को दी पीजी कोर्स में इन सर्विस डॉक्टरों को आरक्षण का लाभ देने की अनुमति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 31 Aug 2020 11:18 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : social media

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को राज्यों को नीट स्नातकोत्तर डिग्री पाठ्यक्रमों में इन-सर्विस डॉक्टरों को सीटों के आरक्षण का लाभ देने की अनुमति दे दी है। पांच न्यायाधीशों की पीठ ने कहा कि मेडिकल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया के पास स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए इन-सर्विस डॉक्टरों को आरक्षण देने या न देने की कोई शक्ति नहीं है।
विज्ञापन

 
 
पूरा करें भारतीय सेना का अपना सपना, CDS व CAPF में होगी बंपर भर्तियां
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
supreme court state government reservation doctors postgraduate degree courses

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत और चीन के बीच फिर झड़प, भारतीय जवानों ने घुसपैठ को किया नाकाम

31 अगस्त 2020

आगरा ट्रिपल मर्डर: घर के बाहर एकत्र लोग
Agra

आगरा : मां-बाप और इकलौते बेटे की नृशंस हत्या, घर के अंदर ही शवों को जलाने की कोशिश

31 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
lucknow double murder
Lucknow

लखनऊ डबल मर्डर में नया मोड़, पिता बोले बेटी को कोई बीमारी नहीं, वह नहीं कर सकती हत्या

31 अगस्त 2020

suresh raina
Cricket News

IPL 2020: होटल में मिले कमरे से खुश नहीं थे सुरेश रैना, धोनी से विवाद के बाद IPL छोड़ लौटे भारत!

31 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

पूछताछ के दौरान भड़कीं रिया चक्रवर्ती, सीबीआई अधिकारियों से की बहस

31 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
रिया चक्रवर्ती और तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

सुशांत की मौत के ढाई महीने बाद तापसी पन्नू ने किया ट्वीट, रिया चक्रवर्ती को लेकर लिखी ये बात

31 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

'ड्रग पार्टी में शामिल होती थीं सुशांत की बहनें', श्रुति मोदी के वकील ने किया दावा

31 अगस्त 2020

गिरफ्तार विदेशी नागरिक व बरामद बीयर और शराब
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः मकान में चल रही शराब पार्टी पर छापा, चार महिलाओं समेत 11 विदेशी गिरफ्तार

31 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

'सुशांत नहीं लेते थे ड्रग्स', अभिनेता के पूर्व पीए ने रिया चक्रवर्ती के आरोपों को बताया झूठा

31 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और मर्लिन मुनरो
Bollywood

क्या मर्लिन मुनरो की तरह उलझी रह जाएगी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की गुत्थी? जानें कनेक्शन

31 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited