Home ›   India News ›   SC agrees to hear plea against decision of EC to hold separate bypolls for Rajya Sabha seats

दो राज्यसभा सीटों पर अलग-अलग उपचुनाव कराने का आयोग का फैसला पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, कल होगी सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 11:00 AM IST
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
उच्चतम न्यायालय दो राज्यसभा सीटों पर अलग-अलग उपचुनाव कराने के निर्वाचन आयोग के फैसले को चुनौती देने वाली गुजरात कांग्रेस की याचिका पर बुधवार को सुनवाई करने के लिए राजी हो गई है। यह याचिका गुजरात कांग्रेस नेता परेशभाई धनानी ने दायर की है। केंद्रीय मंत्री अमित शाह और स्मृति ईरानी के राज्यसभा से इस्तीफा देने के बाद यह सीटें खाली हुई हैं।
वर्तमान में शाह और ईरानी 17वीं लोकसभा का हिस्सा हैं। शाह गुजरात के गांधीनगर से सांसद चुने गए हैं वहीं ईरानी को उत्तर प्रदेश की अमेठी सीट से जीत मिली है। मोदी कैबिनेट में शाह को गृह मंत्रालय की जिम्मेदारी मिली है। जबकि ईरानी महिला एवं बाल कल्याण और कपड़ा मंत्रालय का पदभार संभाल रही हैं। दोनों ने सोमवार को संसद भवन में सांसद के तौर पर शपथ ली।

supreme court rajya sabha seats election commission of india amit shah smriti irani सुप्रीम कोर्ट राज्यसभा सीट अमित शाह स्मृति ईरानी
