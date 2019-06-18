दो राज्यसभा सीटों पर अलग-अलग उपचुनाव कराने का आयोग का फैसला पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, कल होगी सुनवाई

Supreme Court agrees to hear tomorrow a plea of Gujarat Congress leader Pareshbhai Dhanani against the decision of Election Commission to hold separate bypolls on two Rajya Sabha seats which fell vacant from the state following election Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani. pic.twitter.com/aUJ7MCdsZU— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019
राजस्थान के कोटा से भाजपा सांसद ओम बिड़ला अगले लोकसभा अध्यक्ष हो सकते हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्रों के हवाले से जानकारी दी है कि ओम बिड़ला को लोकसभा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए एनडीए का उम्मीदवार बनाया जा सकता है।
18 जून 2019