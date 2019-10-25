शहर चुनें

जस्टिस कुरैशी को त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट का सीजेआई बनाने में देरी मामले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने टाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 12:24 PM IST
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को उस याचिका पर सुनवाई की जिसे जस्टिस अकील कुरैशी को त्रिपुरा उच्च न्यायालय का मुख्य न्यायाधीश नियुक्त करने में होने वाली देरी के संबंध में दाखिल किया गया था। इस याचिका पर अब चार नवंबर को सुनवाई होगी। केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई की पीठ के समक्ष पेश हुए सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने जवाद दाखिल करने के लिए थोड़ा और समय मांगा। जिसके बाद अदालत ने मामले को चार नवंबर के लिए स्थगित कर दिया।
supreme court justice akil kureshi tripura high court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

