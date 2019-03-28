Supreme Court adjourns for April 8 a bunch of pleas challenging the Constitution Amendment that gives 10 percent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section of the general category. pic.twitter.com/aw0aso4nPz— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019
भारत बुधवार को ए-सैट परीक्षण करने वाला दुनिया का चौथा देश बन गया है। इस परीक्षण को मिशन शक्ति के तहत पूरा किया गया।
28 मार्च 2019