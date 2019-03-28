शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में गरीबों को आरक्षण के खिलाफ दायर याचिकाओं पर अब 8 अप्रैल को सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 11:55 AM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : PTI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट संवैधानिक संशोधन को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाओं पर अब 8 अप्रैल को अगली सुनवाई करेगा। इस संशोधन में सामान्य वर्ग के आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर लोगों को नौकरी और शिक्षा में 10 फीसदी आरक्षण देने की बात की गई है। 
इससे पहले कोर्ट में सरकार ने भी अपने इस फैसले का बचाव किया था।

अदालत में जमा करवाए गए हलफनामे में केंद्र सरकार ने कहा था कि संविधान में संशोधन करके गरीबों को 10 फीसदी आरक्षण देने से संविधान की मूल संरचना का उल्लंघन नहीं किया गया है। साथ ही अदालत के 1992 में आरक्षण को 50 फीसदी तक सीमित करने के फैसले का भी उल्लंघन नहीं हुआ है।

supreme court adjourns pleas challenging 10 percent reservation 10 percent reservation for upper caste constitutional amendment hearing सुप्रीम कोर्ट गरीबों को आरक्षण
