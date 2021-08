खगोलीय घटना: आज सुबह 11.30 बजे पृथ्वी के सबसे करीब आएगा शनि ग्रह

Saturn & Earth will be closest to each other in a year, at 11:30 am on August 2. People across the world will be able to see Saturn with naked eyes wherever it is night at that time: Suvendu Pattnaik, Deputy Director, Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha (01.08) pic.twitter.com/YYU3MZNmrH