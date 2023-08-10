Notifications

Parliament: संसद टीवी ने राहुल गांधी को 40 फीसदी से भी कम समय दिखाया, कांग्रेस का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गुलाम अहमद Updated Thu, 10 Aug 2023 12:22 AM IST
सार

कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने ट्वीट किया, राहुल गांधी ने 37 मिनट बोला, लेकिन संसद टीवी के कैमरे ने उन्हें मात्र 14 मिनट 37 सेकंड ही दिखाया। उन्होंने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि राहुल जब मणिपुर के मुद्दे पर बोल रहे थे, तब ज्यादातर समय संसद टीवी के कैमरों का फोकस उन पर नहीं था। 

Sansad TV Focussed On Rahul Gandhi For Less Than 40 Per Cent Of Time During Lok Sabha Speech says Jairam Rames
लोकसभा में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर बोलते राहुल गांधी। - फोटो : ANI

विस्तार
कांग्रेस ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा के दौरान संसद टीवी पर राहुल गांधी की कवरेज में भेदभाव का आरोप लगाया है। पार्टी ने कहा कि जब राहुल गांधी बोल रहे थे, तब संसद टीवी ने 40 फीसदी से भी कम समय उन पर फोकस किया। कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने ट्वीट किया, राहुल गांधी ने 37 मिनट बोला, लेकिन संसद टीवी के कैमरे ने उन्हें मात्र 14 मिनट 37 सेकंड ही दिखाया।



उन्होंने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि राहुल जब मणिपुर के मुद्दे पर बोल रहे थे, तब ज्यादातर समय संसद टीवी के कैमरों का फोकस उन पर नहीं था। उस दौरान संसद टीवी का कैमरा 11 मिनट 8 सेकंड यानी 71 फीसदी समय स्पीकर ओम बिरला पर फोकस रहा। इस दौरान राहुल पर कैमरा सिर्फ 14 मिनट 37 सेकंड रहा।

  आपको बता दें कि संसद की सदस्यता बहाल होने के बाद राहुल गांधी पहली बार संसद में बोल रहे थे। उन्होंने 12:09 बजे से लेकर 12:46 बजे तक अपनी बात रखी। लोकसभा में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर बोलते हुए राहुल गांधी ने केंद्र सरकार पर सीधा हमला बोला। साथ ही उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि केंद्र सरकार मणिपुर की स्थिति से निपटने में असफल रही है।
इसके अलावा कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने मोदी सरकार पर संसद में तीन महत्वपूर्ण विधेयकों को रोकने और संसदीय संस्थागत तंत्र को कमजोर करने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि तीन विधेयकों को विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन पर संसदीय स्थायी समिति के पास जानबूझकर नहीं भेजा गया।

जयराम रमेश ने प्रमुख संसदीय समिति की अध्यक्षता छोड़ने का भी संकेत दिया। उन्होंने एक पोस्ट में कहा, मोदी सरकार ने एक और संस्थागत तंत्र को बेकार कर दिया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में संसद के माध्यम से लाए गए तीन बहुत महत्वपूर्ण विधेयकों को जानबूझकर विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन पर स्थायी समिति को नहीं भेजा गया। 

रमेश ने कहा कि ये विधेयक जैविक विविधता अधिनियम, 2002 और वन संरक्षण अधिनियम, 1980 में मौलिक संशोधन करते हैं और अनुसंधान नेशनल रिसर्च फाउंडेशन की स्थापना के लिए हैं। इतना ही नहीं, डीएनए प्रौद्योगिकी (उपयोग और अनुप्रयोग) विनियमन विधेयक, 2019 (जिस पर समिति ने कई महत्वपूर्ण सुझावों के साथ एक व्यापक रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की थी) को वापस ले लिया गया है। साथ ही मोदी सरकार ने आपराधिक प्रक्रिया (पहचान) अधिनियम, 2022 को दरकिनार कर दिया है।

वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता ने लिखा, इन हालात में, मेरे लिए इस स्थायी समिति का अध्यक्ष बने रहना कोई महत्व नहीं रह गया है, जिसके विषय मेरे दिल के बहुत करीब हैं और मेरी शैक्षिक और व्यावसायिक पृष्ठभूमि में फिट बैठते हैं। स्वयंभू सर्वज्ञानी और विश्वगुरु के इस युग में यह सब अप्रासंगिक है।
 

