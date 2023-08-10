Parliament: संसद टीवी ने राहुल गांधी को 40 फीसदी से भी कम समय दिखाया, कांग्रेस का आरोप

कांग्रेस ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा के दौरान संसद टीवी पर राहुल गांधी की कवरेज में भेदभाव का आरोप लगाया है। पार्टी ने कहा कि जब राहुल गांधी बोल रहे थे, तब संसद टीवी ने 40 फीसदी से भी कम समय उन पर फोकस किया। कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने ट्वीट किया, राहुल गांधी ने 37 मिनट बोला, लेकिन संसद टीवी के कैमरे ने उन्हें मात्र 14 मिनट 37 सेकंड ही दिखाया।

In his first speech after coming back from the unjustified disqualification, @RahulGandhi spoke from 12:09pm to 12:46pm i.e. 37 minutes during the No-Confidence Motion.



Out of which the Sansad TV camera showed him for ONLY 14 mins 37 seconds. That’s less than 40% screen time!… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh)

स्थायी समिति का अध्यक्ष बने रहने का कोई मतलब नहीं...

इसके अलावा कांग्रेस महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने मोदी सरकार पर संसद में तीन महत्वपूर्ण विधेयकों को रोकने और संसदीय संस्थागत तंत्र को कमजोर करने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि तीन विधेयकों को विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन पर संसदीय स्थायी समिति के पास जानबूझकर नहीं भेजा गया।



जयराम रमेश ने प्रमुख संसदीय समिति की अध्यक्षता छोड़ने का भी संकेत दिया। उन्होंने एक पोस्ट में कहा, मोदी सरकार ने एक और संस्थागत तंत्र को बेकार कर दिया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में संसद के माध्यम से लाए गए तीन बहुत महत्वपूर्ण विधेयकों को जानबूझकर विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन पर स्थायी समिति को नहीं भेजा गया।



रमेश ने कहा कि ये विधेयक जैविक विविधता अधिनियम, 2002 और वन संरक्षण अधिनियम, 1980 में मौलिक संशोधन करते हैं और अनुसंधान नेशनल रिसर्च फाउंडेशन की स्थापना के लिए हैं। इतना ही नहीं, डीएनए प्रौद्योगिकी (उपयोग और अनुप्रयोग) विनियमन विधेयक, 2019 (जिस पर समिति ने कई महत्वपूर्ण सुझावों के साथ एक व्यापक रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की थी) को वापस ले लिया गया है। साथ ही मोदी सरकार ने आपराधिक प्रक्रिया (पहचान) अधिनियम, 2022 को दरकिनार कर दिया है।



वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता ने लिखा, इन हालात में, मेरे लिए इस स्थायी समिति का अध्यक्ष बने रहना कोई महत्व नहीं रह गया है, जिसके विषय मेरे दिल के बहुत करीब हैं और मेरी शैक्षिक और व्यावसायिक पृष्ठभूमि में फिट बैठते हैं। स्वयंभू सर्वज्ञानी और विश्वगुरु के इस युग में यह सब अप्रासंगिक है।

