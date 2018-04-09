शहर चुनें

RSS कार्यकर्ता ने खुद को जलाया, सौ मीटर तक लगाए भारत माता के जयकारे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 10:54 AM IST
RSS worker attempted self-immolation in jaipur after Bharat Bandh protests
जयपुर में राष्ट्रीय संवयसेवक संघ के एक कार्यकर्ता ने आग लगा ली है। संघ कार्यकर्ता के दोस्तों का कहना है कि वह भारत बंद के बाद से ही काफी परेशान थे। आग लगाने वाले संघ कार्यकर्ता ने जयपुर के वैशाली नगर के आम्रपाली चौराहे पर पेट्रोल छिड़ककर आग लगा ली। वह 2 अप्रैल को देशभर हुए बंद और प्रदर्शन ने काफी परेशान थे।
आग लगाने वाले का नाम रघुवीर शरण अग्रवाल है। बताया जा रहा है रघुवीर आग लगाने के बाद करीब 100 मीटर तक भारत माता का जयकारा लगाते हुए दौड़ते रहे। वह 80 फीसदी तक जल गए हैं इलाज के लिए उन्हें दिल्ली रेफर किया गया है।   

संघ कार्यकर्ता रघुवीर व्यापारी हैं और वह वैशाली नगर में क्राउन प्लाजा के फ्लैट में रहते हैं। उनकी नर्सरी सर्किल के पास सी ब्लॉक में किरण मेडिकल्स के नाम से मेडिकल की दुकान है। रविवार सुबह पांच बजे वह अकेले ही वॉक के लिए घर से निकले थे। वे आम्रपाली चौराहे पर पहुंचे और पेट्रोल छिड़ककर खुद को आग लगा ली। इससे पहले घर पर फोन भी किया था।


घटनास्थल के करीब डेयरी चलाने वाले अशोक शर्मा ने बताया कि जलता हुआ वह शख्स आग लगाने के बाद भारत माता के जयकारे लगा रहा था। आसपास के लोगों की मदद से पानी डालकर आग बुझाई। पुलिस को मौके पर पेट्रोल की खाली बोतल मिली है।  रघुवीर शरण ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में कहा है कि वह समाज में फैल रही नफरत से परेशान हैं और उससे परेशान होकर उन्होंने खुद को आग लगा ली है।
 

 
