RSS कार्यकर्ता ने खुद को जलाया, सौ मीटर तक लगाए भारत माता के जयकारे

Jaipur: RSS worker attempted self-immolation, friend says, 'He did so because he was very upset over #BharatBandh protests, that took place on 2 April.' #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/YgczTHAEE3— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
9 अप्रैल 2018