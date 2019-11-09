शहर चुनें

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat welcomes Supreme court verdict on Ayodhya disputed land

अयोध्या पर फैसले के बाद बोले मोहन भागवत, इस निर्णय को हार-जीत के तौर पर न देखें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 01:12 PM IST
मोहन भागवत
मोहन भागवत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के सरसंघचालक मोहन भावत ने अयोध्या पर आए फैसले का स्वागत किया। उन्होंने कहा कि न्याय देने वाले निर्णय का स्वागत है। भाईचारा बनाए रखने के प्रयासों का स्वागत है। सरकार विवाद खत्म करने की पहल करे। मंदिर निर्माण में साथ मिलकर काम करेंगे। झगड़ा विवाद अब समाप्त होना चाहिए।
उन्होंने कहा, 'हम उच्चतम न्यायालय के फैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। यह मामला दशकों से चल रहा था और यह सही निष्कर्ष पर पहुंच गया है। इसे हार या जीत के तौर पर नहीं देखना चाहिए। हम समाज में शांति और सद्भाव बनाए रखने के लिए सभी के प्रयासों का भी स्वागत करते हैं।'
mohan bhagwat supreme court ayodhya case
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

