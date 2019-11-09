अयोध्या पर फैसले के बाद बोले मोहन भागवत, इस निर्णय को हार-जीत के तौर पर न देखें

Mohan Bhagwat,RSS Chief: We welcome this decision of Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion. This should not be seen as a win or loss.We also welcome everyone's efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society. #Ayodhyajudgement pic.twitter.com/DtNnliaKEA— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या विवाद पर 1045 पन्नों में ऐतिहासिक फैसला सुनाया है। शीर्ष अदालत ने 929 पन्नों में अपना निर्णय सुनाया है।
9 नवंबर 2019