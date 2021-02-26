शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   RPF seizes more than 100 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators from a woman passenger in kerala

केरल : महिला यात्री के पास 100 से ज्यादा जिलेटिन छड़ें बरामद, पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोझिकोड Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Fri, 26 Feb 2021 11:13 AM IST
केरल पुलिस ने महिला यात्री को हिरासत में लिया
केरल पुलिस ने महिला यात्री को हिरासत में लिया - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
केरल में रेलवे सुरक्षा बल ने कोझिकोड रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक महिला यात्री को हिरासत में लिया है। महिला यात्री के पास 100 से ज्यादा जिलेटिन छड़ें मिली हैं। इसके अलावा पुलिस ने बताया कि महिला यात्री के पास बारूद से भरे हुए 350 पटाखे भी मिले।
india news national kerala police railway protection force kozhikode railway station gelatin sticks detonator

